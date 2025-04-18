Marvel Rivals Is Getting Swimsuit Skins

What started out as a meme and desperate hope is apparently now becoming a reality thanks to the Marvel Swimsuit Special comic. Marvel Rivals have been eager, perhaps a little too eager, for swimsuit skins. Well, this year’s edition is titled Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1. The series has been ongoing since the ’90s, but this year is special considering the implication it has for Marvel Rivals’ swimsuit skin potential. Players of the game have been hoping for such an event during the summer, and the first teaser of swimsuits in Marvel Rivals is here and fans are all for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Marvel Rivals launch, the anticipation of a summer event featuring swimsuit skins has been a hot topic, literally. Overwatch and Overwatch 2 featured a similar event, which certainly had an effect on Marvel Rivals. While the Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1 isn’t just about the game, it has been teased to “include designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals”.

Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1.

This year’s issue will feature art a story from Tim Seeley and Toy Fleecs as well as art from Nick Bradshaw, Nic Klein, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio, and more. With such incredible talent, NetEase will have a field day transforming Marvel’s heroes and villains in the comic into Marvel Rivals. With luck, these swimsuit skins will be able to customized with the color palette update.

With swimsuits confirmed for Marvel Rivals, fans can stop posting pleas for the infamous Punisher skull thong bathing suit. There hasn’t been confirmation of what swimsuit skins are coming, but more information will revealed in the upcoming weeks before the official July release. The official art in the teaser features Tony Stark, She-Hulk, Captain America, and more, perhaps teasing what skins Marvel Rivals fans can expect.