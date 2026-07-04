Captain America Just Got His Worst Costume In History for July 4th & Fans Can’t Unsee One Detail

On July 1, just in time for Independence Day, the Marvel Rivals team shared a few fun new summer-themed skins with their fans. That looks like such an innocuous sentence, doesn’t it? Now look. Games are art. Nudity happens in art. Ask the ancient Greeks. And every nerd knows that “beach episode” is code for “here are characters you like, wearing as little as the law allows.” Anime alone has put more people in fewer inches of Lycra than Baywatch ever dreamed of. Marvel Rivals in particular has always been willing to both deliver classic comic-book eye candy and play with player expectations, as with January’s fantastic Lady Loki design.

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But this? This is startling.

Captain America’s Marvel Rivals Seaside Sentinel Costume Is Wild

Check out Captain America’s new costume in the latest Marvel Rivals teaser below.

The First Avenger is the first to the fun! 🏖️



"The beach crew voted Captain America should man the grill, just like the red, white, and blue-blooded specimen of American masculinity people believe he is. Unfortunately, his skills on the grill were not nearly as calculated as his… pic.twitter.com/B3tRSt9QjM — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 1, 2026

Leaving aside that Cap appears to consider a deep-cut wrestling singlet appropriate barbecue wear (Imagine the tan lines! Wait, no, I’m sorry, please don’t imagine thos.) many Marvel Rivals fans are now coming to grips, so to speak, with the game’s vivid depiction of America’s ass.

He is all caked up gawd dayum 😳 — xRaiiRaiix 🌿 Pixel Vtuber (@xRaiiRaiixVT) July 1, 2026

That all said, an even less-dressed – and canonical – version of the First Avenger comes courtesy of artist Valerio Schiti in “Marvel Swimsuit Special: Brand New Beach Day #1.” Official Marvel swimsuit specials go back to the 90s and have been out of print for years, but many artistically-inclined fans loved Marvel’s pin-up properties. Maybe Marvel Rivals is the spiritual successor?

Cowards, this better be his Epic beach skin next year pic.twitter.com/AYPllZ7fEr — Nautilus 🔞 (@Nautiluss4) July 1, 2026

RolandtheJabberwocky also made an excellent point. It’s not like the Rivals versions of, say, Malice or Emma Frost are exactly overdressed

Cap Has His Own Form of Jiggle Physics

Not every image the Rivals team shared was taken from behind. Some fans were equally startled at the elegantly rendered physics of Cap’s Super Soldier:

Nevermind this LOOK AT THIS???? ITS MOVING?!?! pic.twitter.com/IAbeUfu5ni — ANGEL ৻ꪆ (@angels4ever__) July 2, 2026

All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a Rivals fan. Cap may currently be hogging the spotlight, but two more skins dropped alongside his: a regal Lady Loki look and a graceful take on White Fox in warm colors, making a fun contrast with her standard comic-inspired green. Both look beach-ready and are wearing, just, a thousand times more clothing than Cap. White Fox even has a fetching straw hat, which she might lend to Captain Rogers. Sunburn must be a concern.

All 3 of the new skins will be available from now until July 31.