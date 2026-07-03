An Overlooked Detail From Sony Ending to Physical Copies is Keeping GTA 6 Fans Hopeful for Disc Release

If there’s one thing gamers are good at, it’s keeping hope alive based on the smallest details. I’m guilty myself, as the mere sight of Todd Howard’s face at any gaming event has me bracing for Elder Scrolls 6 news. And right now, gamers could use a good reason to hope. The future for physical games is looking bleak. But despite many reports that say otherwise, some GTA 6 fans are hoping Rockstar’s got secret disc plans in the works. Now, one detail from Sony’s planned pivot away from physical media is fanning those flames.

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Many gamers were upset to find that the “physical” copy of GTA 6 will, in fact, be a code in a box situation. Early rumors suggested the disc-free launch might be followed with actual GTA 6 discs in time for the holiday. But subsequent reports make that look unlikely. And with PlayStation planning to axe physical copies by 2028, many fans feared that news could be the final nail in the coffin for ever owning an actual copy of GTA 6 on PS5. Thankfully, one key detail from Sony’s announcement suggests that might not be the case.

PlayStation Will Still Print Some Game Disks After 2028, Just Not New Ones

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

PlayStation fans weren’t the only ones outraged by Sony’s announcement that it won’t make discs for new PlayStation games as of January 2028. Many developers were also upset by the news, which presumably means that studios releasing games for PS5 and PS6 will soon be unable to offer physical disc copies. However, the wording from PlayStation’s announcement does have an important detail that’s gotten a bit lost in the shuffle.

The key word here is “new.” Sony’s statement specifically states that PlayStation won’t print discs for new PlayStation games starting in January 2028. And a new report from Game File seemingly confirms that this wording is every bit as intentional as it seems. Even after the January 2028 cutoff, developers will still be able to order discs for games released before 2028. So if a developer wants to, say, re-release Skyrim as a physical copy again, they could. And as gamers will do, they’re using this detail to keep the hope of a physical GTA 6 release alive.

According to @stephentotilo, game developers can still order disc based PS5 games for distribution in 2028, as long as the game was originally released before 2028.



Potentially hope for @RockstarGames offering physical discs for GTAVI.



Source: https://t.co/LCqAu8Kbqf pic.twitter.com/UPeJtc4XkF — ben (@videotech) July 3, 2026

X account @videotech, which follows and reports on all things related to Rockstar Games, reshared the Game File article to note its implications for GTA 6. Since that game is releasing later this year, it will fall well within the window of being able to order discs for PS5 even after January 2028. That means even if Rockstar drags its feet, an anniversary physical disc edition isn’t out of the question next year or even further down the line. It’s not a guarantee by any means, but it does give Rockstar a bit more runway to order and sell physical copies for PS5 if it ever wants to.

Even if PlayStation didn’t print copies, presumably we could still get Xbox Series X|S discs for GTA 6 eventually. At least for now. But signs point to next-gen consoles skipping out on disc drives altogether. And that could mean that many games will follow suit with GTA 6 in the future and go digital-only for consoles as well as PC. Still, I won’t crush any dreams here. A physical copy of GTA 6 for current-gen consoles could indeed still happen, even if it looks unlikely at this point. As for my fellow Elder Scrolls fans? I think we better not hold our breath for a physical copy of Elder Scrolls 6.

Does this restore your hope for a physical GTA 6 release? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!