Xbox Plans Feature to Digitize Game Collections as Project Helix Reportedly Goes Disc‑Free

Modern gaming for platforms like Xbox has been increasingly going all in on digital releases, often reducing other options for purchasing new titles. This has also come at the cost of traditional forms of media, especially physical copies. The upcoming Project Helix might not even ship with a disc drive at all, according to reporting from Windows Central. They certainly wouldn’t be the only platform to do so, either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plenty of modern gaming PC’s eskew the disc drive entirely. In the console space, Sony has already announced that they will be discontinuing the production of physical disc copies of video games starting in 2028. Project Helix potentially launching without a disc drive is just the latest move towards a completely digital space for mainstream gaming. It’s also something that deeply undercuts the player’s agency and autonomy when it comes to game ownership.

A Digital-Only Xbox Helix Makes Sense In The Current Gaming Space

Gaming has become a primarily digital space, which is why Microsoft seems to be leaning towards removing the disc drive for their next console. While publishers suggest that this move towards digital-only releases puts the company in a better position when it comes to selling games to an increasingly digital marketplace, it could also be argued to be a way for them to have more control over the games that players buy — and gives them the ability to shut down titles at their own discretion. This extends to the Helix, which will reportedly drop the disc drive. The Xbox Helix might have a workaround for players annoyed by the shift towards digital-only, which would allow players to digitize their physical collections.

scoop: as Sony gets ready to scrap discs for PlayStation games, Xbox is quietly working on a disc-to-digital feature. It will allow you to digitize a physical game collection. Xbox is testing it internally, here's how it all works 👇 https://t.co/FXr52vsA06 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 1, 2026

This approach, which would reportedly work with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games, would assign a specific code to each disc that unlocks the game through their Xbox account. Sharing the disc or buying a used copy of a game would retain that specific digital code, meaning it can trade hands and become accessible to new people. It would be done through an external disc drive that players could plug into the Helix, with which they could upload their games from a disc. This could help mitigate frustrations from players who still want to have discs.

Why The Xbox Helix Going Digital Would Be Bad For Gamers

Courtesy of Playground Games and Xbox Games

As the technology needed for that sort of approach grows more readily available (if pricey due to outside factors like supply issues), more developers and publishers have been moving away from traditional physical releases. If the Helix is indeed dropping discs entirely, they won’t be alone in moving towards that direction. However, it still bodes poorly for the future of gaming if that is indeed the direction of the industry. Gaming culture spent decades defined in part by physical media. Bargain bin hunting with friends at used game stores was a way to bond over a shared passion while finding cult classics or unearthing lost relics, now replaced with another digital sale in a sea of them.

Physical copies were something to be collected and saved, ensuring that you kept the games you loved even if they became harder to find. A major selling point for digital marketplaces has always been the massive access it gives players to a broad library of titles, but there are still countless games that can’t be bought through the digital storefronts. It also leaves players more at the whims of the companies and publishers, something PlayStation fans got a rude reminder of when Sony announced that it was pulling access to over 500 movies that people had bought because of an expiring licensing deal with Studio Canal.

Removing the disc drive for Project Helix feels like Xbox feels like another step away from the natural sense of community that used game stores used to foster. It takes away the ability for players to own a copy of their favorite games, leaving them with — as GTA 6 is expected to be released — an $80 plastic case and a digital code inside. It’s disheartening, especially for players who genuinely see gaming as an art form that they want to hold onto and collect. It makes gaming dependent on a strong internet connection, access to live service programs, and the publisher’s releases. While the Helix launching without a disc drive does make a certain amount of sense from a business perspective, and it’s at least promising that they have a potential solution to keep physical games in their pipeline, it’s still disheartening for gamers who appreciate having their own copies.