New Report Confirms GTA 6 Will Not Get a Physical Disc Release Despite Prior Comments

Since pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 finally went live, there’s been a good bit of backlash. Though gamers are still overall incredibly hyped for the game, not everyone is thrilled with the release. First, there’s the fact that the game will lock several features behind a $100 Ultimate Edition. But the “physical” version of the game is probably the bigger issue. It is a code-in-box situation, with no physical disc inside. Earlier this week, it seemed a physical version would eventually release. But now, Rockstar Games has dashed those hopes once more.

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The confusion comes from a reliable source that Rockstar claims is being misinterpreted, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Specifically, gamers who reached out to Rockstar Support got a response that seemed to confirm a physical disc version of GTA 6 would be released “in the coming months.” Unfortunately, it seems that Rockstar does not have plans for a physical disc version of GTA 6 now or in the coming months.

Despite Rockstar Support Email About Physical Copies, GTA 6 Is NOT Getting an Actual Disc

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

So, why all the back and forth? Gamers quickly noticed the lack of an actual disc inside the “physical” versions of GTA 6 and, naturally, they weren’t happy. Many people still want to actually own their games. After all, digital ownership is murky, as recent reports of PlayStation removing downloaded content from console libraries reaffirm. Some of those people reached out to Rockstar Support directly, and the response sure seemed to suggest an actual physical copy on the way.

The support email in question said players ““will be able to acquire a physical copy during the following months.” That seems very much to suggest a true, physical disc. Rockstar has reportedly confirmed that the screenshots of this support email are indeed legitimate, meaning the message did truly come from Rockstar Support. However, The Hollywood Reporter notes that a source “with knowledge of the plans” for GTA 6‘s release says fans are misinterpreting the email. The same source confirms that there are no plans for GTA 6 discs to be printed, not at launch, and not in December as prior reports suggested.

Courtesy of Rockstar games

Supposedly, the language in the support email refers to the existing empty box as a “physical” version of the game. To be fair, it’s true that the email in question doesn’t specifically say there’s an actual disc involved. But as I noted when I reported on the email earlier this week, the awkward wording of the support email sure sounds like an auto-generated email response. And generative AI is well-known for getting things wrong, and certainly might not be able to get the nuance between a “physical” code-in-box and an actual disc.

Regardless of what exactly went wrong with these support emails, it sure sounds like we aren’t getting a true, physical release for GTA 6. Not at launch in November and not in December as prior rumors suggested. You can, of course, buy the physical box with a code inside if you really want that shelf trophy, but you’ll still need to download the game onto your console or PC before you can play it. Better start making some space now, because it’s supposed to be a big one.

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