This Animal Crossing Dream Island Lets Players Dress-Up as Ms. Marvel

This week will see the release of Avengers Assembly #1: Orientation, and to celebrate the occasion, writer Preeti Chhibber is celebrating through her dream island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. On Twitter, Chhibber shared a custom design of Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel costume that players can download in the Nintendo Switch game. Upon downloading it, players can visit the dream island by giving the address to Luna. Once there, players can dress up in additional costume elements, and snap a picture alongside a digitized image of the cover for Avengers Assembly #1. For fans of both Animal Crossing and Marvel, this certainly seems like a cool opportunity!

OK! #AvengersAssembly #1: ORIENTATION is out tmrw & my dream island is open for you to come grab a photo as Ms. Marvel!

1) Download the costume (ID below)

2) Swing by my dream (Addy below)

3) Use the boots, mask, & pants to dress up & snap a pic!

4) Share & tag #AvengersAssembly https://t.co/XjwhWorjh3 pic.twitter.com/7Ud6sxSoDh — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) August 3, 2020

For the uninitiated, dream islands are a new feature added as part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.4.0 update. While resting in bed, players are visited by the character Luna, who allows them to visit dream versions of islands. Dream islands allow players to open up their islands to a larger number of visitors, but players are limited in what they can do in these versions of islands. As such, the island's owner doesn't have to worry about any kind of negative impact.

It's certainly interesting to see the dream island feature being used to promote a book this way! Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given players a lot of unique ways to stretch their creative muscles since its release back in March, and the game's updates have only increased those opportunities. While some have been using the game for promotional purposes since its release, dream islands open up the possibilities in a way that simply wasn't possible before last week's update! Perhaps others will use dream islands in a similar manner!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you interested in checking out Chhibber's dream island? What do you think of the feature thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.