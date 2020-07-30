Animal Crossing's New Update Is Now Available, Alongside Fireworks and Dream Islands

The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch is now available, bringing weekly fireworks and dream islands to the game. In addition, Nintendo Switch Online users will finally be able to back-up their save data, in case of a broken Switch or a lost copy of the game. Update 1.4.0 was just announced yesterday, and was not supposed to arrive until July 30th, so Animal Crossing fans will actually get to enjoy some of the game's new features a little bit early! Nintendo has released full patch notes for the 1.4.0 update, which can be found below:

General updates A new seasonal event, Fireworks Shows, has been added. New limited-time seasonal items have been added to Nook Shopping. A new feature was added to the NookPhone Camera app, allowing you to turn off the guide information by pressing in the R Stick. The “funny glasses” item now matches up with player skin color variations.

Online connectivity features A new feature allows you to sleep in a bed and meet Luna. You can upload a dream of your island via the internet or visit other uploaded dream islands. New features have been added to the Custom Designs Portal. You can now search by design name or type. You can now create a list of favorite creators. A new feature has been added for backing up save data to Nintendo’s servers via the internet. You can use backed up save data with the island backup restoration service if your Nintendo Switch system is lost or broken. You must be a member of Nintendo Switch Online and enable backups within Animal Crossing: New Horizons to use this new feature. Save data cannot be restored at a customer’s discretionary timing. If your system is broken, you must contact Nintendo Support to start a repair request. If you have lost your system, you must contact Nintendo Support. This feature does not allow save data (island data) to be transferred to a different system. We currently plan on adding a save data transfer feature within 2020. Information on the feature and timing will be announced at a future time.

Fixed issues Other adjustments were made to improve the game play experience.



Considering how many stories there have been lately of Animal Crossing players losing their copies of the game, it seems like the new update will be a bit of a relief for fans! Of course, the return of Luna and dream islands has already generated a lot of interest, so it seems like this update will be quite welcome in general.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Animal Crossing's latest update? Are you excited to visit dream islands? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

