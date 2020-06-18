KFC Has Created a Restaurant in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

✖

Since its release back in March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch has become nothing less than a cultural phenomenon. As such, it should come as little surprise that even fast food chains are creating their own islands to share with other players. KFC Philippines has done just that, creating a virtual restaurant in the game. The island's villager bears an uncanny resemblance to Colonel Sanders, and players that manage to find him on the island can even snag a free, 8-piece meal from the restaurant! With many restaurants currently closed to the public, this might be the next best thing for fast food aficionados!

The island's design offers some really impressive details. The patterns created for the location bear a strong resemblance to the real thing, and even the seating looks authentic! The boards feature real menus items, as well, including the "Pizza Twister," which seems to be a menu item exclusive to the Philippines.

KFC's island is currently closed to new visitors, but will open back up for more tomorrow. Animal Crossing players can get a chance to check out the island for themselves by following the company's official Twitter account in the region at @KFCPhilippines. The virtual restaurant is even taking suggestions from players that visit, so it could see some changes, as a result!

Here’s a little sneak peek at our official branch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! Don’t miss out! Let our Virtual Colonel show you around to see the sights in this short tour. Got Animal Crossing? Wait for the link to be one of our lucky guests! pic.twitter.com/vA4mbOMhKm — KFC Philippines (@KFCPhilippines) June 17, 2020

With KFC getting in on the Animal Crossing action, it will be interesting to see if any other fast food brands elect to do the same. Perhaps a McDonald's themed island with its own Play Place, or even a Pizza Hut featuring a lunch buffet. Given the creativity and imagination that Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to inspire among players, none of these seem too implausible!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out KFC's virtual restaurant? What do you think of the restaurant's creation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

