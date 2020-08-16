Animal Crossing: Hellmann's Is Turning Spoiled Turnips Into Real Food for the Hungry

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has inspired a lot of creativity among Nintendo Switch owners. Unsurprisingly, a number of brands have gotten in on the fun, and the latest is Hellmann's Canada. The mayonnaise maker has created its own island, where it will be accepting spoiled turnips that players failed to sell as part of the game's stalk market. For every spoiled turnip that gets dropped off on Hellmann's Island, the company will donate a meal to Second Harvest, a charity that helps feed those in need. Animal Crossing players seem particularly taken with the concept, and have taken to social media to share their approval!

Hellmann’s Island is coming soon to #ACNH to turn virtual food waste into real meals. For each spoiled turnip you drop off on #HellmannsIsland, we’ll donate a meal to @SecondHarvestCA to feed those in need. Our goal: 25,000 meals. pic.twitter.com/1h0pCFVecM — Hellmann's Canada (@HellmannsCanada) August 12, 2020

Hellmann's Canada will open up DMs on Twitter for potential visitors starting tomorrow, and the promotion will last until August 21st.

Do you have spoiled turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on dropping them off on Hellmann's Island? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Hellmann's Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!