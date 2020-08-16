Animal Crossing: Hellmann's Is Turning Spoiled Turnips Into Real Food for the Hungry
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has inspired a lot of creativity among Nintendo Switch owners. Unsurprisingly, a number of brands have gotten in on the fun, and the latest is Hellmann's Canada. The mayonnaise maker has created its own island, where it will be accepting spoiled turnips that players failed to sell as part of the game's stalk market. For every spoiled turnip that gets dropped off on Hellmann's Island, the company will donate a meal to Second Harvest, a charity that helps feed those in need. Animal Crossing players seem particularly taken with the concept, and have taken to social media to share their approval!
Hellmann’s Island is coming soon to #ACNH to turn virtual food waste into real meals. For each spoiled turnip you drop off on #HellmannsIsland, we’ll donate a meal to @SecondHarvestCA to feed those in need. Our goal: 25,000 meals. pic.twitter.com/1h0pCFVecM— Hellmann's Canada (@HellmannsCanada) August 12, 2020
Hellmann's Canada will open up DMs on Twitter for potential visitors starting tomorrow, and the promotion will last until August 21st.
Do you have spoiled turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on dropping them off on Hellmann's Island? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Hellmann's Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
Fans seem pretty excited for the promotion.
I have about 40 rotten Turnips, it was about 4000 turnips I had (but I didn't realize that the whole stack of 10 turnips turn to 1 rotten turnips).— AutobotODST (@AutobotODST) August 16, 2020
I'd still like to donate all I can for this cause ♡ pic.twitter.com/LQB1oYl0ee
prevnext
Apparently a lot of players have been saving them up!
I have so many spoiled turnips, I'd need multiple trips! 😂 This though. This 👏 IS 👏 the content I come online for! Sign me up!— Bethany ❤️ 📖🎧 (@TheGreatSpooney) August 13, 2020
prevnext
Even players without spoiled turnips want to take part.
If we don’t have any rotten turnips (don’t usually buy them) can we donate some regular turnips knowing they’re turn rotten? This is an amazing cause and I want to be a part of it!— Alix Catherine (@AlixWithAnOy) August 16, 2020
prevnext
It's nice to see companies using the game for good.
This is the absolute most precious idea I've ever seen..maybe it's because its 5am but I'm actually crying? Its beautiful to see companies like urself and Neutrogena use Animal Crossing as a platform for good, to help people and make the world better 💗— Mello🌻 (@mellocatart) August 15, 2020
prevnext
Seems like a great gig!
I can believe Hellmann’s has a social media person playing animal crossing for them where do I apply @HellmannsCanada— ☀️pietro fangirl 🤡 (@nejifangirl) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Some are hoping to see the promotion extended for more time...
I already sold my turnips this week, will you be doing it again? Or would you take new turnips that are bought Sunday?— Liz the Hobbit (@LunaLizzard) August 15, 2020
prevnext
...and some want it extended to other countries, as well!
This is a fantastic idea. You should expand this beyond Canada. There are many people around the world in need if this. You'd achieve all the goals very easily because we'd purposely spoil our turnips for charity. Especially if there is help for our own countries too.— StealthyGamerGirl (@EllieMcConnel18) August 15, 2020
prevnext
Okay, time travel is acceptable this one time.
time travelers gonna save everyone today— tom nooks juicy ass 🤤😍 (@tomnookgotCAKE) August 13, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.