Animal Crossing: Hellmann's Is Turning Spoiled Turnips Into Real Food for the Hungry

By Marc Deschamps

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has inspired a lot of creativity among Nintendo Switch owners. Unsurprisingly, a number of brands have gotten in on the fun, and the latest is Hellmann's Canada. The mayonnaise maker has created its own island, where it will be accepting spoiled turnips that players failed to sell as part of the game's stalk market. For every spoiled turnip that gets dropped off on Hellmann's Island, the company will donate a meal to Second Harvest, a charity that helps feed those in need. Animal Crossing players seem particularly taken with the concept, and have taken to social media to share their approval!

Hellmann's Canada will open up DMs on Twitter for potential visitors starting tomorrow, and the promotion will last until August 21st.

Do you have spoiled turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on dropping them off on Hellmann's Island? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Hellmann's Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Fans seem pretty excited for the promotion.

Apparently a lot of players have been saving them up!

Even players without spoiled turnips want to take part.

It's nice to see companies using the game for good.

Seems like a great gig!

Some are hoping to see the promotion extended for more time...

...and some want it extended to other countries, as well!

Okay, time travel is acceptable this one time.

