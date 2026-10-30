Animal Crossing New Horizon Releases New Zelda Crossover

One of Nintendo’s biggest upcoming games is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake coming out in early November 2026, a launch that is inspiring a crossover with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A recent X post by Nintendo of America has confirmed a collaboration between the two series, with Animal Crossing receiving a number of new in-game cosmetics inspired by the remake and the larger Legend of Zelda series as a whole. This could signal more content drops in the future, giving players a way to express themselves even more if they are big fans of both Nintendo franchises.

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For anyone to gain access to the downloadable content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership of some kind. These are sold separately from a Switch console itself, with variations to specific plans based on your region. Players may want to become a member just to unlock the Legend of Zelda cosmetics included in the crossover, but those trying to do this will need to remember that accounts are charged for online services through auto-renewal, so you have to cancel manually after the fact.

Nintendo Adds Two New Cosmetic Designs to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Inspired by the Legend of Zelda Series

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The items being provided in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are few, but they are inspired heavily by concepts that Legend of Zelda fans will recognize instantly. Two new cosmetic designs are available to download as of this time of writing, becoming immediately accessible in the Custom Design Portal through New Horizons. Players can log into the game and navigate to this online menu to find both designs quickly, with no time limit or restriction tied to getting them. The items being provided for this collaboration are:

Korok Umbrella

Triforce Tee

The Korok Umbrella has a hexagonal shape, with each space for the item showing a drawing of the signature Koroks from Legend of Zelda, who exist as elusive collectibles in some games. The Korok pattern on the umbrella is quite unique, with a single triangle of its shape being a dark green next to several tan and beige colors everywhere else. Meanwhile, the TriforceTee is a classic look for Legend of Zelda fans, being a simple design often paired with other casual clothing. When combined, these cosmetics can really give your character a look that supports their love for The Legend of Zelda games.

There have been other Legend of Zelda inspired items for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including for the release of other games from the series in recent years. Those items should still be available on the Design Portal too, so you can mix and match these new cosmetics with old ones tied to the legendary Nintendo franchise. Some players have already commented on how these items will transform their island into an entire Legend of Zelda tribute, showing a positive reaction so far. However, other players are wondering if this content drop is just one of many to come.

The Ocarina of Time Remake’s Release Could See More Crossovers With New Horizons & Other Nintendo Games

Courtesy of Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time releases on November 5, 2026, only a few days after two collaboration items arrived to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For right now, this is the only major crossover between Nintendo’s existing games and their newest (and arguably most important) for players to experience. However, both New Horizons and other Nintendo titles might be subject to gaining more Legend of Zelda items like the cosmetics shared, to help celebrate the remake’s launch even more. The umbrella and tee in New Horizons could simply be the first wave of many cosmetic drops coming out in the days leading up to the remake coming out.

With rumors of a new Animal Crossing game getting more traction too, it’s no wonder why New Horizons is still doing collaborations like this one with Ocarina of Time. That being said, don’t be too surprised if a game like Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave gets an Easter Egg to Ocarina of Time, possibly through an in-game weapon like Link’s Master Sword. Other Nintendo titles could receive a reference of some kind, albeit likely through small cosmetics like those seen in New Horizons. Either way, the crossover between The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing shows Nintendo’s continued support for each series, with New Horzions especially getting love even six years post-launch.

What item do you like the most from the Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing collaboration? Let us know in the comments below!