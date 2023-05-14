Zelda Players Are Torturing Koroks in Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are showing off their increasingly innovative torture methods on backpacking Koroks. The Koroks are back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are back, hidden in every nook and cranny in both Hyrule and the Sky Islands that not rest above the continent. There are several new variations to the Korok puzzles players will have to solve, including some that involve helping a tired Korok carrying an oversized backpack to their friend a short distance away.

The Koroks are somewhat controversial among the Zelda fandom, largely because they don't contribute much to the plot of Breath of the Wild and their rewards may or may not be their fecal matter. And with hundreds of Korok to find in Breath of the Wild (and even more in Tears of the Kingdom), many players have some pent up frustration against these tiny Children of the Forest.

Thanks to the large backpacks they carry, Koroks can be manipulated using the Ultrahand and Recall abilities in Tears of the Kingdom. That means that they can be attached to various contraptions and builds in the game...which bodes poorly for the poor Koroks looking to take advantage of the calmness brought about by the destruction of Calamity Ganon in Breath of the Wild. When these Koroks were booking hostels in Kakariko Village in preparation of their two week backpacking trip to find themselves, they probably weren't expecting to get attached to a giant mech underneath what appears to be a large turgid flamethrower strapped to the mech's groins. Unfortunately, that's what they get for asking a mad man with a magic goat man hand and no patience for your lazy shenanigans for help. And while Koroks are indestructible, it's unclear what happens when you strap ten rockets to its back and shoot one to the moon.

Here are some of the most innovative Korok tortures we've seen on the Internet.