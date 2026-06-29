New Animal Crossing Release Confirmed to Be Coming Soon

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons release has been confirmed to be “coming soon,” and it’s come as a complete surprise. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in 2020, so it’s getting up there in age in video game years, but it’s both the latest mainline installment in the series and one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games, so it’s not surprising to see it continue to hang around with some support from Nintendo, even if it is, in typical Nintendo fashion, very minimal support. That said, the game is getting a new, official, and unexpected collaboration.

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Over on the social media platform X, the official Japanese account for Baskin-Robbins has announced a new collaboration with Nintendo for a new release in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. More specifically, the ice cream and cake chain has announced “31 Ice Cream Island,” coming to the game “soon.” According to the announcement, “the dream address is scheduled to be revealed on July 1st via SNS and the campaign site. On top of this, it relays the word that it will be distributing My Designs as well. That said, it is worth noting that this announcement comes via translation. In other words, it’s in Japanese, which means vital context or meaning may be lost in said translation. There’s no communication about the release from English channels.

Animal Crossing Fans Are Excited

As you would expect, Animal Crossing fans are excited to see something new happening with the six-year-old Nintendo Switch game, even if it’s nothing too noteworthy. And of course, it’s also exciting for Nintendo Switch 2 users, as well, as the game is now available on Switch 2, natively, as of January.

“So cute! I’m looking forward to July 1, writes one Animal Crossing fan of the news. Another adds, “Wow, this is going to be fun.”

A third Animal Crossing: New Horizons player further adds, “Ice Cream Island sounds so fun! I wanna go ASAP. The dream address is exciting too.”

What lies ahead for the game and the series remains to be seen. There isn’t much reason to expect much from Animal Crossing: New Horizons going forward, though perhaps the prioritized Switch 2 port suggests otherwise. And maybe there is a plan to expand and support it more because there remain hardly any rumors about a new mainline game, despite Nintendo games regularly leaking these days. This may suggest that if there is a new Animal Crossing game in the works for Nintendo Switch 2, it’s still not close.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.