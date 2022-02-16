Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0.5 Makes 10 Changes to the Game

A new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update — update 2.05 — is live on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED alongside patch notes that reveal what Nintendo has done to the game with the update. And as noted in the headline, there are 10 bullet points to the patch notes, indicating 10 changes. However, one of these bullet points is “other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.” In other words, don’t exactly how many changes have been made to the game, but we know, at the very least, there are 10, including nine that were important enough to detail.

While we know the improvements that have been made to the game — including the Happy Home Paradise DLC — what we don’t know is the file size of the update, which means we can offer no insight into how long it may take you to download. We can infer the file size though from the patch notes, which aren’t very long and don’t make mention of any new content. In other words, they suggest the file size is on the smaller side.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes for the update in their entirety:

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress through the explanation about Photopia under specific conditions after moving to another island.

Fixed an issue where the game would not progress after a message was displayed when a conversation had started and a lot of furniture items had been placed on the island.

Fixed an issue where Luna would repeat the explanation related to the “Search by island name.” option over again.

Fixed an issue where island residents would wear custom designs as a different pattern type than how the custom design was displayed in the tailor shop.

Fixed an issue where an island resident visiting a player’s home would remain in the player’s home after the player used the Room Sketch app, the Happy Home Network app, or the Custom Designs Portal during the visit.

Fixed an issue where a player would use a door decoration when remodeling the home of an island resident, but the door decoration would sometimes be removed when a new day started.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.

Fixed Issues related to DLC

Fixed an issue where the player could not progress past the loading screen when trying to revisit a vacation home if the player previously released an ant or fly in the yard of that vacation home while the conditions for ants or flies to appear were not met.

Fixed an issue where subsequent events would not progress properly if the player closed the software during a specific point while working on a facility.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. There’s currently no word of how many more of these types of updates the game will get.