Bunny Day Trends as Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Celebrate the Holiday
Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to celebrate a number of holidays on Nintendo Switch, including "Bunny Day." That holiday is based on Easter, and the in-game event consists of pastel colors, eggs, and a bunny that visits once a year. Players took the opportunity to share some of their in-game photos and the way that they've been using Animal Crossing to celebrate the holiday. Bunny Day was the first holiday to take place in the game after it released last year, but that didn't stop players from partaking in the event once again, now that it has come back around!
Have you celebrated Bunny Day yet in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What's your favorite event in the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Bunny Day!
Look at those decorations!
Happy bunny day 🐣 #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/Rcs2HDcNhC— lakewood (@lakewood_island) April 4, 2021
You gotta get dressed up for the occasion.
the only bunny day item i'll wear. its cute #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ide1Wy3dFP— ✨Dani @ ACNH Rumblecusp✨🖤🤍💜 (@Dani_Geez) April 4, 2021
It's all about getting that perfect picture, really.
alright I got a cute picture, now I can be done with bunny day #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/eC7JJvHGdU— skittles (@cutelilskittle) April 4, 2021
Some were disappointed in the lack of new DIY recipes...
a little disappointed that there aren't any new diys but happy bunny day! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/7U3iK3k1sr— joana panda (@joanacoelhojc) April 4, 2021
...but others didn't get to celebrate last year!
my first Bunny Day! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/qNTAGNTO0Q— (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ 𝓂𝑒𝓇 ♥ (@senkuwu_) April 4, 2021
Poor Blathers.
Poor Blathers he doesnt get to come out for #Bunny Day.. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/H3VpI6AFWE— bajisima (@bajisima1) April 4, 2021
Even Raymond was excited for the event!
Happy Bunny Day! Very fashionable, Raymond hehe#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/KPxG6eB1Me— Squishy (@squishy_island) April 4, 2021
Not everyone is a fan, however.
i just want bunny day to be over on animal crossing but i also don’t want to time travel to tomorrow...dilemma time— chloe ✨ (@callumspotato) April 4, 2021