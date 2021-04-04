Bunny Day Trends as Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Celebrate the Holiday

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows players to celebrate a number of holidays on Nintendo Switch, including "Bunny Day." That holiday is based on Easter, and the in-game event consists of pastel colors, eggs, and a bunny that visits once a year. Players took the opportunity to share some of their in-game photos and the way that they've been using Animal Crossing to celebrate the holiday. Bunny Day was the first holiday to take place in the game after it released last year, but that didn't stop players from partaking in the event once again, now that it has come back around!

