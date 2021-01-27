Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reveals Giveaway With Next Free Update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons revealed what free gear players would be getting with the upcoming free update. Festivale is the next big event coming up and February 15th is the big release day. To celebrate, players will be gifted maracas free of charge to get things going. Nintendo says the festivities will be “filled with dancing and flying feathers.” Pave, a friendly peacock, is the NPC who will be walking users through their Festivale experiences. Carnivale traditions and celebrations always deliver tremendous imagery, it will be interesting to see what different players do to their islands to help celebrate the new event. As the proposed pickup, feathers will be dropping from the sky in the same way that snowflakes do now. If you gather enough of them, you can craft some delightful items for your home or town.

Nintendo tweeted out some more information today. “All players who download the new #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons update will receive Maracas as a gift in the mailbox in-game. Use it during the Festivale event to express your festival spirit! Viva! Festivale!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

All players who download the new #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons update will receive Maracas as a gift in the mailbox in game. Use it during the Festivale event to express your festival spirit! Viva! Festivale! pic.twitter.com/j8czanliXJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 27, 2021

The company also announced that the title would continue to get significant updates for the rest of 2021. So, there’s a ton of fun to be had for Animal Crossing fans across the globe. Tumblr trends expert Amanda Brennan talked to Comicbook.com about the game’s meteoric rise to close out 2020.

“People have been so hype about all the new releases. I know, right now, all anyone can talk about is sitting [in the game]. So Animal Crossing has continued to become a place where people keep iterating on their islands. We’ve seen so many QR codes and seasonal QR codes,” Brennan explained. “During fall – Tumblr’s power season – there were so many cute outfits and paths for the ground. People were so excited about updating their island to have pumpkins and organizing pumpkin patches. So I anticipate that that will continue into December, as the snow starts to fall.”

She continued, “Also, sharing dream addresses. That is something that came out since we last spoke. And some of the islands that people share, I saw a horror island earlier this week. I saw a video where someone has made an Italian city out of their islands. So it’s just creativity, pushing the limits on what you can do in the game, and at the end of the day, also sharing your love for your favorite characters.”

Will you be partying up in February? Let us know down in the comments!