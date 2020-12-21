Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Continue Receiving Significant Updates in 2021

It would seem like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest and greatest Animal Crossing video game on Nintendo Switch, will continue to get serious content updates throughout 2021. If you somehow weren't aware, the game has continued to receive relatively major updates since first launching earlier this year, including the addition of swimming, an entirely new museum wing, and more. When asked whether this update schedule would continue, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser has said that Nintendo "definitely see that continuing."

That little nugget comes from a larger interview with Bowser by Polygon wherein he also discussed the incredible success of the video game. "'Well beyond expectations' is, I think, the simplest way to put it in," he said when asked about the success of the title. "I don’t know that we expected it to be truly the cultural touchpoint that it became across the globe. And what we were pleased to see is how it redefined how people thought about video games and how they incorporated it in their lives. We saw people celebrating graduations; having birthday parties; weddings, even – virtually, through the game itself."

Notably, the video game is set to celebrate Toy Day later this week on December 24th. Jingle the reindeer should make an appearance, and players can swap gifts with other island inhabitants. Currently, players can build snowfolk, grab special items from the in-game store, and even shake special trees for ornaments.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, including some fairly significant additions of December stuff with Toy Day. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Are you excited about the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons content? Have you still been playing? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!