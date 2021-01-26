Animal Crossing: New Horizons Teases Mario-Themed Free Update

While Nintendo today announced the next free update for Animal Crossing: Free Horizons set to release later this week on January 28th will largely focus on the Festivale Event in the middle of February, the very end of the trailer for it also teased an upcoming Mario-themed free update in March. What, exactly, this might entail has yet to be revealed, but there are certain things we can speculate based on the sorts of things that the video game has added in the past.

Notably, the trailer, which you can watch above, includes a brief look at the iconic mushroom and star from the Mario franchise. If the March update has anything in common with previous free updates, there should be an event, new Reactions, and new clothing available. If it is a Mario-themed update, which the teaser seems to indicate by all accounts, it seems fair to assume that Mario and Luigi costumes will be added if nothing else. Whatever the case may be, it seems like Nintendo will show more once the next update is out, though it seems like the company might not show anything more until well into February given the cadence of updates later.

[Announcement]

Pave brings the Festivale event to your island in the next free update for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, launching on 1/28! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/8Tr4cW62H0 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) January 26, 2021

As noted above, the next free update is set to release on January 28th. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, including some fairly significant additions back in December. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Are you excited about the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons content? What sort of things are you hoping to see from the March update?