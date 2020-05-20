Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Blast PETA Over Anti-Aquarium Video

Today, PETA released a new video, decrying the aquariums in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In the video, a group of villagers protests the museum in the Nintendo Switch game, since it encourages players to take fish out of their natural habitats. Of course, Animal Crossing players are having none of it, and have pointed out the fact that one of the PETA users clearly had fished in their own game, since the tanks are empty when the game is first started. PETA has been known for taking issue with elements in video games in the past, and this is actually the second time that the organization has done a video about Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the last two months.

