Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Blast PETA Over Anti-Aquarium Video
Today, PETA released a new video, decrying the aquariums in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In the video, a group of villagers protests the museum in the Nintendo Switch game, since it encourages players to take fish out of their natural habitats. Of course, Animal Crossing players are having none of it, and have pointed out the fact that one of the PETA users clearly had fished in their own game, since the tanks are empty when the game is first started. PETA has been known for taking issue with elements in video games in the past, and this is actually the second time that the organization has done a video about Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the last two months.
A cultural reset 🦉🐟 #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/2kfMnTUeRX— PETA (@peta) May 19, 2020
Do you have a moral objection to fishing and bug-catching in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are saying about PETA's latest video!
To be fair, they already owned at least one of them.
peta really bought 8 copies of animal crossing just to tweet about it and get ratiod— alo (@bedemoji) May 20, 2020
Video games have allowed players to do far worse...
Leave Animal Crossing alone you sick freaks it's literally a video game— Alex Kai (@DualGrey) May 20, 2020
...take GTA, for example.
PETA protesting for animal rights in Animal Crossing makes as much sense as someone getting arrested for killing someone in GTA.— ARealCupcake! (@ARealCupcake) May 20, 2020
It's kind of baffling, to be honest.
there are fish in their tanks— zogingu✴️ (@zogingu) May 20, 2020
that means someone on the PETA crew was fishing in their animal crossing game
despite their article saying not to
They need to put more effort in.
.@peta my animal crossing museum has more fish than urs 💪💪— inventor of hentai (@bredtobebread) May 20, 2020
Poor Blathers deserves better.
Call me a bad vegan but I swear PETA are actually an anti-vegan organisation. Nothing makes vegans look more like arseholes than telling people they can’t play Animal Crossing #LeaveBlathersAlone— Natalie Maclean (@Nataliemac95) May 20, 2020
The secret origin of Donkey Kong has been revealed!
Finally, PETA took on the root of all animal rights issues - Animal Crossing!— Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) May 20, 2020
From now on, no more lab monkeys will be killed in a secret Nintendo facility. #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons
It certainly doesn't seem to be winning them any fans.
Is this meant to be a statement against Animal Crossing,, or just a ridiculous method of protest in general? Either way, it looks so hilariously petty that it just looks like "PETA YELLS AT CLOUD". How is this meant to be taken even remotely seriously?— Nick Pollard (@nickzpollard) May 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.