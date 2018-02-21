Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Adds 5 New Campers, Special Events, Intergalactic Items

It may have hit a few bumps along the way, but Nintendo’s third major mobile game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is still going strong. In fact, the game’s latest update is easily the perfect boost it needed in order to get things rolling again: along with more mini-games like the OK Motors slot machine, tons of new furniture has been added, including some incredible intergalactic items like a giant mech.

Players are even able to finally, finally lay down two rugs at their camp sites, and upcoming features look like they’re set to include the ability to change the brush and flora around your campsite. If that’s not enough to entice you, the ability to dress your fellow campers up is now available, meaning that you can craft new clothes for any of the animals currently occupying your area.

Happy news! Five new animals are setting up camp. Make your own campsite cozy for them by crafting their favorite furniture, then invite them over! #PocketCamp pic.twitter.com/a8LJca2E06 — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 15, 2018

Seriously: if you haven’t hopped back in just to browse around, do your best to get in now and get back to work, because there’s tons of stuff to do at your campsite. Additionally, there are five new campers to befriend, and with their help, players can earn bonuses during the Crystal Collection event that’s on now in order to take home some limited edition crystallized in-game items.

Here’s a quick run-down of each new camper, with all of their perks and bonuses listed.

Dotty

Dotty, whose identifying phrase is “wee one”, is described as a peppy rabbit camper, and her name relates to the patterns of her ears and her big, soulless eyes. Dotty will commonly reward you with the wood and natural essence. Dotty prefers natural furniture, so make sure set something cozy up for this creepy-looking rabbit, because she likes it calm and quiet. Dotty may look possessed, but she’s the only new character that gives the player access to natural essence, so try not to alienate her when you see her – no need to be rude to a poor fictional bunny, after all.

Eugene

Eugene is well known for his “yeah buddy” identifier, and is categorized as a smug Koala. He’s a good friend to make if you’re looking for paper and cool essence. Eugene seems like a really chill person to have around the camp site on late nights, and he is one of three cool animals that have been added to the game with this update, which makes this writer wonder if there’s something coming up in Spring that might make use of all the ‘cool’ items one can craft and collect with the sheer volume of cool essence that they’ll have in their posession.

Octavian

Octavian is, if you can’t tell by the look in his eye, a cranky octopus that is nonetheless considered hip. With that in mind, Octavian will provide you with hip essence and paper when you fulfill tasks for him, which will help you craft what you’ll need to keep him satisfied with your campsite. One might find Octavian to be a difficult guy — he does, after all, address the player as a “sucker — he has a soft side that comes out whenever his pre-programmed character phrases allow that of him. And even if he does end up being a pain to hang out with, at least now you can customize his clothes in order to get back at him for snarkiness.

Freya

Freya, despite her fun bright pink appearance, is a Snooty Wolf who prefers cool furniture. With that in mind, you’ll receive steel and cool essence to build the furniture she likes. This particular batch of campers seems to be packed with cool folks.

Fuchsia

Fuchsia, despite being a bright pink deer, looks like she is someone’s auntie. I don’t know any better way to describe her (from the sunglasses to the pattern to her bright blond hair, this character has ‘auntie’ written all over her), except with her actual game stats: A cool deer who refers to you as “girlfriend” in conversation, Fuchsia will reward you with steel and cool essence to build the furniture and scenery that she likes to be around. Fuchsia seems like she might get along with characters like Cherry, as long as they keep their gossip in check.