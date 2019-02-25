‘Anthem’ Bug Allows Colossus to Have Interceptor Abilities

Now that Anthem is out in the wild, players are embarking on glorious adventures with friends, but they are also encountering some bugs along the way. That said, one player recently discovered a bug that allows the Colossus Javelin to have an Interceptor’s abilities.

In a Reddit post by user “Feefski,” they shared a clip of the large and in charge Javelin acting far more quick and nimble than it should. After all, this is a big and bulky suit that is meant to act as a tank, which isn’t meant to go the speed of a Porsche. However, combining the two makes for one unstoppable Javelin in Anthem.

Another Reddit user by the name of “-Fait-Accompli-” chimed in and stated that they were able to produce the same results with their own Colossus. They even provided instructions on how they achieved the hybrid Javelin.

First, you’ll want to go to the Forge, select Interceptor, and then leave. Go back to the Forge, press R to switch to the Colossus, and then keep mashing the “Escape” button when the blue wheel is present. This should give your Colossus the same abilities as an Interceptor.

While this is not a game-breaking bug, we’re sure BioWare will be patching it as soon as possible. In the meantime, however, players seem to be having fun with it, especially seeing Colossus move so quickly. It really is quite the spectacle.

For more on Anthem, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

