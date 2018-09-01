Anthem: Choices Do Matter, True BioWare Consequence System

For the first time ever, BioWare fans interested in the upcoming IP from the famed studio got an inside look at the story aspects the title will offer. Until now, we’ve seen how the combat works, the various enemies, and overall multiplayer gameplay – but the narrative the developers are known for was conspicuously missing. Though we didn’t get a full-briefing of the story for the sake of mystery, what we did see has us very interested. That, and seeing the return of consequence-driven progression was a huge relief for long-time fans.

During a panel during PAX West, the developers behind the online title answered fan questions regarding the new IP. Since a huge staple for the brand is gut-wrenching choices for the sake of story, it was only a matter of time before the question was posed and the game’s producer Mark Gamble delivered.

“Do our choices matter?” Yes. Players will find many instances in the open world and in Tartis where they will have to choose their responses with a limited dialogue wheel. This could be a simple “yes” or “no” answer, or the means of choosing how to take on a mission – but just like other BioWare games, those choices will play a much bigger part in the overall story.

Games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age are known for their thrilling turns based on choice. Make the wrong choice in-game, and your friends could die, worlds can be destroyed, and the wrong side could be chosen. Since that’s such a renowned staple of their games, the inclusion of consequence-driven choices is a huge relief for many that have an apprehension about a new IP.

Though it’s not a new Mass Effect or a continuation of their famed Star Wars multiplayer game, it will still very much feel like BioWare, which eases the worries of many.

Players will get to see for themselves when a demo of the game comes out next year for all to enjoy before launch in December.

