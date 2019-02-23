‘Apex Legends’ Bug Gives Players Unlimited Flight

Online games have bugs, it’s just the nature of the beast, and Respawn’s battle royale title Apex Legends is no exception. Some bugs are game-breaking, others are hilarious, and then there are those that give us the power of unlimited flight. Awesome for those affected, not so awesome for enemy players.

Twitch streamer Dizzy can be seen in the clip below in an active Apex Legends match though when they tried to land, they were instead pivoted right back up into the air. Apparently, this is an exploit that can easily be recreated but with numerous bans already for hackers and exploit abusers, it’s recommended to not abuse it too much. Once the streamer deemed a few times was skirting with the game’s integrity, they proceeded to land normally and continue on in the match.

One thing that players are loving about Respawn’s latest game is how smooth it runs, how fluid it is. Because of that, and frequent updates already, it’s possible that this exploit will be tended to shortly. With an update having gone live just last night, and a previous one merely two days prior, we could see a patch for this bug as soon as tomorrow – though it is the weekend, so a slight delay wouldn’t be the weirdest thing.

Ready to check out the free-to-play game for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right herewith our previous coverage.

Thoughts on the latest battle royale game to hit the market? Run into any other bugs similar to the unlimited flight one? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

You can also catch up on all of the latest and greatest in Apex Legends news with our Game Hub right here. We’ve got patch notes, leaks, and even cosplay to keep that battle royale blood pumping!