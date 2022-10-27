Apex Legends Reveals Catalyst's Abilities

After first revealing Catalyst to be the new Apex Legends character coming in Season 15 alongside another map, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts revealed this week exactly what Catalyst can do. As hinted at through her previous teasers, the Legend's abilities include moves that inhibit the movements of her enemies while also bolstering her allies with defensive measures. Season 15 of Apex Legends starts on November 1st, so players will see first-hand then what Catalyst is capable of.

Like other Legends, Catalyst has a Passive, Tactical, and Ultimate ability. A trailer showed off some of those moves in action once more while a more detailed breakdown appeared on the game's site to offer specifics.

What Are Catalyst's Abilities?

Passive: Barricade

Reinforce doors, strengthening them and locking them to enemies. Spaces where doors have been destroyed can also be reinforced.

Tactical: Piercing Spikes

Throw out a patch of ferrofluid which turns into spikes when enemies are near. Catalyst remains immune to enemy spikes.

Ultimate: Dark Veil

Raise a permeable wall of ferrofluid. Enemies who walk through it will be slowed and partially blinded for a brief time.

Hear that bell? It's the witching hour 🔮



Meet Catalyst, a defensive conjurer and a Legend who'll do anything to protect her home. pic.twitter.com/9qL6QAUFow — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 27, 2022

During a hands-off preview of Catalyst's abilities attended by ComicBook.com, Respawn offered even more specifics on how these abilities work. The passive will grant Catalyst a new prompt when interacting with doors, and she can have a total of two sets of doors reinforced at any given time. Her Tactical inhibits enemy movement as evidenced in the trailers.

For her Ultimate, the previous gameplay trailer showing her face off against Seer alluded to one of its most unique effects: the ability to block scans. If a Legend like Seer or Bloodhound directs their scans at her Ultimate, they won't be able to reveal any thing beyond the wall, so they'll have to take their chances pushing through or look for another avenue of attack without knowing where Catalyst and her team is.

Apex Legends will release Catalyst and the new map, Broken Moon, on November 1st.