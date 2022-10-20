Apex Legends Season 15 Trailer Shows Off Catalyst Gameplay, New Map

Apex Legends players just recently met Catalyst ahead of her Season 15 arrival, and this week, we got an even better look at the new Legend thanks to the launch trailer for the Eclipse season. This includes a look at what appears to be at least two of the Legend's abilities as well as different perspectives on the new map that's been teased for the next season. Season 15 is scheduled to get started on November 1st, so we can likely expect more reveals like this ahead of the season's start.

The trailer shown below follows a pretty typical pattern for Apex Legends reveals ahead of a new season. After the trailer reveal before that introduced Catalyst via a "Stories from the Outlands" cinematic, we've gotten a broader launch trailer for the next season. This one focuses its attention heavily on Catalyst as well as the Legend's abilities and the Season 15 map.

Around a minute into the trailer, we start to see Catalyst in action. After hovering over an air jet of sorts that appears to push players upwards on the new map, she tosses out a projectile which ensnares two other Legends and trips them up. Around a minute later, we see her put up a wall of the same black material to block out Seer (who she really doesn't like, apparently), Caustic, and Octane. The trio tries unsuccessfully to outmaneuver the blockade, a sequence which one would assume hints at various properties of the ability based on how the other Legends respond.

All of this is of course wrapped up in various shots at the new map that Respawn Entertainment has already confirmed will arrive in the next season. Vibrant landscapes mix with more industrial groupings of buildings throughout the trailer along with quick nods to features like the fans Catalyst hovers over. Respawn and Electronic Arts have so far only referred to this new battleground as a "stellar new map" which is set "in Boreas' shadow."

Apex Legends Season 15 is scheduled to get underway on November 1st, so look for more trailers and reveals to take place between now and then.