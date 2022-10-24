Apex Legends Reveals New Season 15 Map, Features

After teases and leaks offered hints at the next Apex Legends map, Respawn Entertainment fully revealed Season 15's new home for the Apex Games this week with the unveiling of Broken Moon. A map intertwined with characters like Seer and the new Legend, Catalyst, Broken Moon offers fresh new points of interest to visit and some added mechanics that'll further change how players make their rotations around the new map.

Our best look yet at the new Apex Legends map was revealed in a trailer shared by Respawn and Electronic Arts this week ahead of the start of Season 15. It shows off Broken Moon in greater detail, a map which employs a light vs. dark theme according to the map's designers during a press event.

What's Broken Moon?

With a size comparable to that of World's Edge, Broken Moon certainly looks to incorporate some elements of that map as far as the terrain goes while some of busier, built-up parts of the map look more reminiscent of structures and settlements you'd see on Olympus. It's also got a new traversal system for players to utilize through the addition of "Zip Rails." Like the ziplines in place in other maps, the Zip Rails on Broken Moon allow players to move from one location to another quicker than normal, though these have a tendency to wind around structures while giving players a bit of extra momentum on their dismount.

These Zip Rails will stay on Broken Moon for the time being, Respawn said, though as is the case with any new feature that comes to Apex, there's always the chance they could be incorporated into other maps in the future.

What Else Is New in Season 15?

One other addition in Apex Legends previewed previously is gifting, a feature that'll let you purchase items from the in-game store for others. It's a pretty standard feature from what was shown which'll make it easier for you to give a squadmate that skin they've been eyeing before it rotates out of the shop.

More interesting than that, however, are the new stickers in Apex. They're like weapon charms for healing items instead of weapons – you equip a sticker, and when you use some sort of healing resource where a Shield Sell, Medkit, or something else is in front of you, you'll see that sticker adorning it. It's a small change, but you're going to be spending a lot of time looking at your healing items anyway between fights, so they may as well look nice.

Apex Legends Season 15 is scheduled to begin on November 1st.