Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event Launches September 19, Full Patch Notes
Apex Legends is kicking off The Harbingers Collection Event on September 19, bringing limited-time modes and more.
Apex Legends is kicking off The Harbingers Collection Event on September 19. The new event is bringing a new limited-time mode called Living Shell Trio and bringing several new cosmetics to the game. The event will run through October 3, giving fans plenty of time to jump in and earn all of the new content developer Respawn is adding to the rotation. Unlike a major season refresh, this isn't the most comprehensive update, but Apex Legends players should expect a fair share of balance changes and bug fixes alongside the new content.
The Harbingers Collection Event includes a total of 24 new cosmetics. Fans of Fuse and Bloodhound should be particularly happy because both Legends are getting new Legendary skins from the event. Fuse is also getting a new heirloom if you're able to get every limited-time item before the event ends. That'll likely cost you a pretty penny, but the electric guitar axe is very cool-looking. There will also be a rotating store full of limited-time offers and a new badge that you can earn by completing objectives during the event.
You'll find the full patch notes for The Harbingers Collection Event below. The event starts on September 19, and Apex Legends is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.
Apex Legends The Harbingers Collection Event Patch Notes
Take heed, Legends, night has fallen and with it has come the messengers of Death. No need to lose your head. Take up a Rev Shell and set sights on your target for a limited-time in Living Shell Trios. And with the night still young yet, enter World's Edge After Dark, a hellish variant live with the Harbingers Collection Event from September 19 to October 3, 2023. Unlock all 24 limited-time cosmetics before the event ends to earn our latest heirloom, Fuse's Razor's Edge.
NEW LIMITED-TIME: LIVING SHELL TRIOS
A new ordnance is upon us—the Rev Shell. For a limited-time, take out your enemies with a target-seeking grenade that looks almost as scary as the damage it does. Grab a shell, toss it in the air, and it will take care of the rest—looking for valid targets before dealing significant damage. But beware, your opponents can take aim and shoot it down to cause an early detonation. Living Shell Trios is available for the full length of the Harbingers Collection Event, September 19 to October 3, 2023.
MAP: WORLD'S EDGE AFTER DARK
Shrouded in Darkness, World's Edge becomes a bewitched battleground featuring updates to once familiar POIs. Enter the Pain Yard at your own risk to fight around a train going nowhere, or keep warm by The Tree in its flaming glory. But watch out for lava—it's a MRVN's worst nightmare and may be yours too.
COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS
Unlock 24 death-defying limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Fuse, Bloodhound, and more!
All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Harbingers Event Apex Packs† for the entire duration of the event.
No need to ease off the caffeine. Pick up every limited-time item before the event ends to automatically unlock Walter "Fuse" Fitzroy Jr's heirloom: the Razor's Edge.
REWARD TRACKER
You can earn up to 1,400 points per day, challenges refresh daily, and all challenges stack with your Battle Pass so you can complete multiple challenges at once. Take on additional skill-based goals to unlock three unique variants of the Harbingers badge, and collect all three to unlock a grand final badge for completing everything.
STORE TAB
Explore limited-time offers in the Store tab including the Grave Protector bundle and check out the weekly offers like Omatsuri Fury Bonus Bundle available September 26-29, 2023, or Limit Breaker Bonus Bundle available September 29-October 3, 2023.
Apex Legends BALANCE UPDATES
- Weapon Crafting rotation
- 30-30 Repeater enters the crafter
- RE-45 with Hammerpoint Rounds enters the crafter
- Mozambique returns to floor loot
- Nemesis returns to floor loot
- Lowered autoplayer difficulty in orientation matches
- Redistributed the pockets of high tier armor within POI's (ex.the center of Countdown on World's Edge) into the global loot pool
WEAPONS
- Nemesis Burst AR
- Damage reduced to 16 (was 17)
- ADS recoil increased
LEGENDS
Fuse
- Knuckle Cluster
- Tactical deployment speed increased
Horizon
- Gravity Lift
- Weapon accuracy decreased while in Lift (more spread)
- Vertical Lift speed reduced by 20%
- Hover time at top of Lift reduced to 0.5s (was 2.0s)
Rampart
- Amped Cover
- Placement time reduced to 2s (was 3s)
- Rampart now remains in placement mode after deploying a wall
Revenant
- Forged Shadows
- Reduce time extension from knocks to 5s (was 10s)
- Extra damage to the shroud will bleedthrough to Revenant if it breaks
- Shadow Pounce
- Slightly increased pounce angle compensation when looking at the ground
MAPS
- World's Edge After Dark added to LTM
RANKED
Recent Hotfix: September 6, 2023
- Guaranteed (%, per kill) Elimination Bonus has been raised across all skill levels
- Point disparity between teammates of vastly different skill has been reduced
BUG FIXES
- Digi-Threat now correctly highlights enemies through close proximity multi-layered FX
- Gold magazine and gold bolt now work after being killed by a dummy
- Level 1 accounts no longer appear as Champions in pubs
Audio
- Certain weapon sounds (such as Rampart's mounted turret motor) now stop upon match end
- Finishers should no longer have doubled-up or missing audio
- Weapon draw audio now plays correctly when swapping legends in the firing range
Olympus
- New Revenant Heirloom no longer changes to original Dead Man's Curve coloring after leaving the Fight Night ring on Olympus
- Resolved endless skydiving after flying off map with a Trident
PC DX12
- Resolved incorrect cursor location when using the controller in certain resolutions
- Restored game window positioning when video settings are reset
LEGENDS
- Ash's Floating Point emote no longer has incorrect sound
- Bloodhound's Piercing Plasma no longer occasionally turns enemies invisible
- Crypto will now get kicked out of his drone when silenced
- Mirage restored heirloom allowing players to switch weapons without breaking cloak after a revive
- Seer's Focus of Attention no longer interrupts other highlight items and abilities
- Vantage's Spotter's Lens restored in Firing Range
- Valkyrie's Bladed Decent no longer stutters visually
- Wraith no longer gets stuck when meleed while using Into the Light finisher
- Forged Shadows
- Damage to the shroud now contributes to damage stats and evo points
- Friendly arc stars and knuckle clusters no longer stick to the shroud
- Mad Maggie's Warlord's Ire now highlights Revenant when you hit his shroud
- Vantage's Sniper's Mark now applies when you hit his shroud
- Stun effects now apply when his ultimate is active
- No longer gets stuck in Shadow Pounce when activating the ability before landing from the dropship
- Resolved animation canceling when using Shadow Pounce that allowed you to draw weapons early
- Restored highlight from Assassin's Instinct showing up in cases where enemies are visible but partially obstructed
- Stopped Shadow Pounce automatically deploying after climbing a ledge
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Bloodhound can see Revenant's Forged Shadows activation point
- Firing Range Supply Boxes now sort weapons by type for easy access
- Loba's Black Market now sorts weapons by type for easy access
- Improvements to how our audio engine dispatches and prioritizes audio voices
- More accurate shadow rendering for legends and weapons in game menus
- PC DX12: implemented new RHI (Rendering Hardware Interface) rendering backend
A NOTE ON REGIONAL VOICE ACTORS
We've recently had to update some of our regional voice actors, and you may continue to hear updated voice lines as more Legends require updates over the coming seasons and patches. We appreciate and thank all of our regional voice actors, both old and new, for being an integral part of Apex Legends.
Incoming Transmission…. Subject: Nessie….
