Apex Legends Exploit Makes Tridents Invincible

Apex Legends players have discovered a particularly nasty bug involving Tridents, the only vehicles available in the game which were added several years ago to Olympus and later to Storm Point. It's been found that players are able to make it so that the Trident is mostly invincible thus making its occupants impervious to gunfire. That's obviously a big problem for any stage of the game and is particularly problematic for endgame scenarios where one team gets to coast in a Trident, so people are looking to Respawn Entertainment for answers as to when this will be fixed.

Whether you call it a bug, a glitch, or an exploit (it's probably the second one and is definitely an exploit at this point), players have been talking about the Trident situation over the past few days as more and more figured out how to do this. Exploits like these aren't discussed in detail so as to avoid people replicating them, but users who've discussed it within posts like the one below that showed off the exploit are suggesting that the exploit has something to do with Fuse and a Trident that's on fire.

"Normally players take damage while in a trident if its shot," said green_orange5, the Redditor and player who posted about the Apex Legends Trident glitch. "But here they are almost invincible, only able to take damage sometimes if you hit them in the head apparently."

Headshotting someone in Apex is already not the norm, and if you're trying to do it when Legends are zooming by on Tridents, you're better off relying on luck than skill. Respawn is supposedly looking into the issue, according to responses within that thread, so what's to be done about this problem until it's fixed?

For anyone else dealing withs kids doing the trident glitch, just run Maggie. #PS5Share, #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/KdCqHQcGBR — Keegan  (@Rhuqia) July 15, 2023

As others have pointed out, there are apparently more options to choose from rather than praying for a Trident headshot. Arc Stars, the throwables that can temporarily disable a Trident normally, are seemingly still effective against Trident users abusing this exploit. It's also been pointed out that Mad Maggie is a viable counter to this problem thanks to her Riot Drill. Since it sticks into surfaces, you can pierce the Trident with it which will make it deal damage to all those onboard until the drill expires or the enemy Legends are forced out of the Trident.

Respawn Entertainment has not yet shared a timeline on when this exploit will be resolved.