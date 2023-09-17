Titanfall Fans Think Latest Apex Legends Patch Notes Are Hinting at Next Game

Rumors about a new game in the Titanfall series have been circulating for years, though most of those have later been shot down by more rumors that developer Respawn Entertainment has canceled projects centered around the property. That doesn't mean fans aren't constantly looking for signs of Titanfall 3. In fact, some fans think Respawn might be hiding a tease in the most recent Apex Legends patch notes. At the very bottom of the notes for the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event, Respawn included a coded "transmission" that has fans incredibly excited.

The news was first spotted by Dexerto which noted that streamer Iniquity was able to decode the blurb at the end of the patch notes. The notes ended with "Incoming Trasmission.... Subject: Nessie.... 1394521200 1477638000 1549267200." Iniquity noticed that those three numbers translate to the release dates of Titanfall 1, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends if you use Unix time. Now, it has to be said that this doesn't necessarily mean Respawn is about to announce a new game in the Titanfall series, but it's easy to see why fans think it might be happening.

After all, why would Respawn include something like that, even if it is cryptic, without some type of announcement planned? It had to know that fans were going to put the code together, so doing it as a joke, especially with so many players wanting Titanfall 3, would be a questionable decision. That said, it could be a hint that we might finally get to see what Titanfall series director Steve Fukuda is working on. Previously, it was confirmed that his next project isn't related to Titanfall, but this hint could still be pointing toward an announcement from his team.

It's also worth noting that the Titanfall 2 servers have recently received an official update to get them working again. That's led to a large influx of players on Steam and could be pointing toward something coming soon. Either way, with the hints starting now, it definitely seems possible that we might hear about what's next from Respawn later this year, potentially at The Game Awards.

What's in the Apex Legends Harbingers Event?

The Messengers of Death have arrived.



Unleash the new Rev Shell grenade, unlock Fuse’s Heirloom, and drop into World’s Edge After Dark when the Harbingers Collection Event kicks off on Sept 19 🎸



💀: https://t.co/RPB0MaE9Qu pic.twitter.com/6CLINOKf1J — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 14, 2023

The Harbingers Collection Event kicks off on September 19 and runs until October 3. The event includes the limited-time mode Living Shell Trios and a "bewitched" map that turns fan-favorite POIs on their head. On top of that, there will be 24 new cosmetics, including Legendary skins for Fuse and Bloodhound. Every cosmetic can be purchased with Apex Coins or created with Crafting Materials.

There will also be a new reward tracker to work through, which stacks with your Battle pass. These "skill-based goals" will eventually let you earn a new badge if you complete everything. Finally, the in-game store will refresh every few days with new bundles featuring skins from past events.

Apex Legends is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Harbingers Collection Event starts on September 19.