Apex Legends Leak Hints at Controversial Heirloom Plans

Apex Legends' Heirloom system may soon be updated with a new feature that players aren't 100% sold on. Recent leaks have suggested that recolors – a cosmetic variant where a base skin is colored differently and resold later – may be introduced in the pool of Heirlooms, too, to give players different cosmetic options to choose from when equipping their coveted Heirlooms. That might sound like a good idea at face value, but many are skeptical as to how Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts are planning to implement this rumored cosmetic system.

Leaks pertaining to the possibility of Heirloom recolors first surfaced earlier in the week when the Twitter user SomeoneWhoLeaks shared a screenshot highlighting a retexture for Wraith's Kunai, the first Heirloom to ever be added to the game. In a response to a suggestion that perhaps this was just an update for the Heirloom overall, the leaker said this should be interpreted as a whole new texture or a "re-theme" as the files suggested.

Wraith Heirloom Recolor coming(?) seems like a possibility pic.twitter.com/sXElvcg9zM — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) January 10, 2023

Following that leak, another Twitter user known for their Apex content, KralRindo, said "Heirloom recolors officially coming." An image was shared to show an example of what these recolors might look like, but it's a prediction rather than a leak.

Respawn hasn't confirmed anything about Heirloom recolors despite any conclusions drawn by leaks or the community, but past implementations of recolors in Apex have not inspired a lot of confidence in some of the naysayers who are already imagining the worst. Given how difficult an Heirloom is to obtain in the first place, there've been lots of "these better be free" comments, but given Apex's monetization system, it's difficult to imagine any variant of an Heirloom being free. At most, we could see it have an Apex Coin (real money) value as well as a more expensive sum of Legend Tokens or Crafting Metals since that's how recolors have been implemented previously, but this again is just speculation.

Recolors in Apex have been a point of contention in the past, too, which doesn't really help the situation. Recoloring older skins or ones locked to past events and selling them again isn't a terrible idea by any means, but the way they're sold often frustrates players. They're sometimes bundled with Apex Packs to jack up the price and are sometimes locked so that people must first buy the base skin if they want to own the recolor, too.

Neither Respawn nor EA have indicated any plans to recolor Heirlooms at this time.