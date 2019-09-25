Apex Legends Teasers May Be Pointing Towards a New Map

Recently, EA and Respawn Entertainment have been posting Crypto teasers on Twitter, which some fans think point to a new map coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC battle royale game. More specifically, the Apex Legends Twitter account recently posted a Season 3 teaser involving the new character, which features the words “Login attempt 00927_10,” which seems to suggest some sort of announcement for September 27. And given that October 1 Season 3 will kick-off, this makes sense.

But, why do fans think there’s a new map coming? Well it’s something the game has been possibly teasing for awhile, and we know Crypto is searching for a way to get out of Kings Canyon and the planet it’s on. Interestingly, Titanfall Online, a cancelled Respawn Entertainment game, had a map called Dawn, and we know Crypto is looking for a place called “New Dawn.”

But wait, there’s more. Another teaser from the day before revealed a hidden message that when decoded over on Reddit reads as follows:

“As I’m sure you’ve heard, I took your advice and I went to the Games. It’s the only way to get close to the people who framed me. All I had to do was distract the Syndicate long enough to get “Crypto’s” credentials into the system. You were right about the qualifying matches. I looked into it, and there’s no way I could have gotten in. So I went with Plan B: I took down the Repulsor tower. I had no idea it would be so insane. I’m hoping the damage was enough to close Kings Canyon, so I can hitch a ride on the dropship off Solace, and find the evidence I need somewhere in New Dawn.”

The message continues:

“I just hope I see you one last time, and I don’t get blown up before I go off-planet. (Sorry. Paranoia leads to gallows humor.) Thank you for always being the mom I needed. I’ll be in touch. Try not to worry much. What’s that you always say? It’s hard to be scared when you’re prepared.”

Of course, it’s possible this is nothing more than lore and backstory to flesh out the character. In other words, take this for what it is: speculation. In the meanwhile, there’s only one thing we can all do: wait for more information.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.