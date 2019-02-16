Two New ‘Apex Legends’ Weapons Leaked

Like Fortnite before it, data-miners are combing through the files of Apex Legends religiously looking for leaks. And the latest discovery has to do with two new weapons that are seemingly getting ready to be added to the game.

According to the findings discovered by Rez.gg, two new weapons are currently listed in the game’s files that aren’t actually in the game itself. One is an energy rifle called HAVOC, the other is a light machine gun dubbed L-Star EMG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, not only have data-miners unearthed the two new weapons, but they’ve also dug up some stats about each too. The HAVOC will inflict 18 points of damage to the body or 36 points of damage if you drop a bullet on your opponent’s head. In terms of damage, range, rate of fire, accuracy, etc., the gun seems pretty balanced, making it versatile weapon for many different situations.

Further, like some other weapons in the game, the HAVOC will come packing the ability of toggling between two firing modes: a single shot mode that will pump 102 RPM (rounds per minute), and an automatic mode that floods out 627 RPM. And if you’re like me, you will be only be using the former, because, you can’t beat accuracy and headshots.

Meanwhile, the L-STAR EMG will do 21 damage to the body, and a hefty 42 points of damage if you manage to land a headshot with it. The drawback of it though is it has a pretty low rate of fire, but this is subsidized with good accuracy, even at long ranges.

Below, you can view more details on the weapons. And if you’re into the more nitty-gritty specifics, be sure to peep Rez.gg for such information.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, just like any data-mining leak. Game files can often be a goldmine for information, but they can also be full of misdirection and faulty inferences. For example, there’s been a healthy slab of Fortnite data-mining “leaks” that have never amounted to anything.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a mobile port or a Nintendo Switch port, however, Respawn Entertainment has admitted to wanting to bring the game to the latter, while the former is certainly inevitable.

For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

Thanks, Dexerto.