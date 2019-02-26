‘Apex Legends’ Player Jokes With EA Support, Turns Into Mutual Gushing and a Promise to Play

It seems that everybody and their mothers are playing Respawn’s take on the battle royale craze Apex Legends, and for good reason! The free-to-play online title has a lot to offer – so much so that even asking help from EA Support turns into a gushing session about the highly praised PvP IP.

One Reddit user took to the boards to share a screenshot of his conversation with EA Support when asking for help about a refund for their Origin Access annual membership. When he jokingly asked “you ‘tryna’ play Apex,” the conversation quickly turned into who mains what and a promise to play together:

With the OP maining as Wraith and the EA rep taking on the role of Banglore, the two made a promise to play a match together after the EA Support employee got off of work. At the time of writing this, the match didn’t happen but who knows – it hasn’t even been a full day yet.

As for the game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. What do you think about the latest in the battle royale genre line-up? What do you think Respawn could add that would make it better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

“Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play* Battle Royale shooter where legendary characters with powerful abilities team up to battle for fame and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Master an ever-growing roster of diverse Legends, deep tactical squad play, and bold new innovations in the next evolution of Battle Royale.”