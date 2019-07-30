Apex Legends Preseason Invitational Tournament Revealed With $500,000 Prize Pool

Apex Legends came flying out of the gate earlier this year, surprising many with its out-of-nowhere launch and high-octane battle royale action. While the hype did die down a little after the game’s release, Season 2 did revive plenty of players’ passion in the title. That said, it would appear that Respawn Entertainment and EA are only getting started as they have officially revealed the upcoming Apex Legends Preseason Invitational Tournament. In addition to this, the prize pool for the inbound competition is $500,000, which is not too bad for the first major tournament.

“The Apex Legends Preseason is a set of live and online competitions where players from around the world go head-to-head (or headshot-to-headshot) to decide who’s the ultimate Apex Champion,” reads the official website. “The Apex Legends Preseason will consist of multiple competitions, each a standalone event, including the EXP Pro-Am Apex Legends Exhibition in Los Angeles (sponsored by ESPN), the EXP Invitational – Apex Legends at X Games Minneapolis (and associated online qualifiers) (sponsored by ESPN), and the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational in Poland.”

As many of you likely know, the EXP Pro-Am already took place on July 11th, while the EXP Invitational will be held on August 2nd and 3rd, with a $150,000 prize pool. As for the Preseason Invitational, that will be an invite-only event on September 13th through the 15th in Krakow, Poland. This will feature a $500,000 prize pool and will see 80 teams duke it out to see who is the best.

Introducing the Apex Legends Preseaon Invitational 🏆 🔸 80 global teams

🔸 Half a million dollars up for grabs

🔸 Legendary bragging rights on the line Learn more and register today: https://t.co/2eJ2bDL7PV pic.twitter.com/DV2FlQJcyC — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 30, 2019

For the official rules on how to compete in the upcoming tournament, check out the game’s website right here. For those looking to get in on the action, you can currently take to Kings Canyon in Apex Legends on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you are unsure what the title is all about, check out some of our previous coverage. In the meantime, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”