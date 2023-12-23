Apex Legends Update Makes It Easier to Rank Up

Apex Legends players should now find it a bit easier to rank up whenever they're trying to move from one tier to another and have to complete their Promotional Trials. That's due to a change implemented by Respawn Entertainment this week that softened the conditions set whenever players enter those Promotional Trials which is a new feature itself that was just implemented this season. Players themselves are still divided on the Promotional Trials overall with some of the mindset that they're needless barriers of entry to the next tier of Apex's ranked system.

The update in question was released earlier in the week to detail what changed. Some players basically got free promotions thanks to the changes, but for those who weren't ready to be promoted yet, you'll perhaps find parts of the Promotional Trials easier now.

Apex Legends Promotional Trial Update

"FYI legends: We just pushed an update to Promo Trials in Ranked @PlayApex matches to make some of them easier to achieve," the Respawn Entertainment Twitter account said this week. "If you are already at or beyond the updated goal threshold, completing an additional Ranked match (with any result) should result in a promotion."

Specifics weren't shared, though players who experienced the changes themselves reported back that it seemed to be the secondary conditions associated with Promotional Trials that were updated. That means that even if you're not outright winning games, whatever you're doing as a secondary requirement be it placing in the top 10 a number of times or getting a certain number of kills should be a bit easier now.

FYI legends: We just pushed an update to Promo Trials in Ranked @PlayApex matches to make some of them easier to achieve.



If you are already at or beyond the updated goal threshold, completing an additional Ranked match (with any result) should result in a promotion 🏆 — Respawn (@Respawn) December 20, 2023

What Are Apex Legends' Promotional Trials?

If you've been taking a break from ranked matches in Apex Legends this season, you might be wondering what all these Promotional Trials are in the first place. These were added in the Ignite season and are meant to essentially be challenge matches where players have to complete certain requirements in order to advance to the next tier. Winning a match is the quickest way to succeed in one of these Promotional Trials, but the secondary requirements ask for players to achieve certain levels of in-game performance in order to rank up instead given the unlikelihood that players could win matches each time they want to rank up to a new tier.

The following are the guidelines set in place by Respawn whenever the Promotional Trials system was implemented this season:

Apex Legends Promotional Trials