Epic Games Store Users May Have Already Guessed the Next Free Mystery Game

Epic Games continued its holiday giveaway on Friday with another free Mystery Game given away in the Epic Games Store with today's freebie being a $25 game that now costs you nothing. That game is Art of Rally, a racing game which developer Funselektor Labs said is "inspired by the golden era of rally." That's just part of the Epic Games Store news for Friday, however, with Epic Games Store users already thinking now that they've figured out what the next free game will be when Saturday's free Mystery Game is revealed.

But before we get to that, here's what you can look forward to from this Friday's free game: Art of Rally.

Art of Rally Free from the Epic Games Store

Art of Rally is indeed a rally-focused racing game, but it probably doesn't look like many of the other racing games that you're used to. As opposed to a super realistic take on the genre, its visuals are a bit more stylized. It's got over 50 cars to drive and 78 courses to drive them on, and it can be yours for free from the Epic Games Store if you grab it between now and Saturday.

"Art of Rally is a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift," a preview of the game said. "Race across the world through colorful and stylized environments in top-down view. Compete for first place in the leaderboards with daily and weekly challenges. Will you master the art of rally?"

The game will be free in the Epic Games Store from now until 8 a.m. PT on Saturday at which point it'll return to its full price of $25.

Epic Games' Next Free Mystery Game

If today's free Mystery Game is Art of Rally, what's planned for Saturday? It's difficult to predict seeing how the full list hasn't leaked, but people have a pretty good idea of what it might be.

For context, last year's teasers for the free Mystery Games included icons in the gift wrapping teases that hinted at what the games would be. That's not the case this year, however, with only the colors used in the teases offering any indication of what the next game is.

💡 EGS PREDICTION GIVEAWAY #5 💡



Now it's time to tell you what is my prediction



And I prefer to repeat, it's only a personal speculation (which is still based on some real facts)



So, I think we may get a Bundle containing Quake I & Quake II (enhanced versions) on Dec 23rd pic.twitter.com/6uHMHKrXOU — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) December 16, 2023

That said, the green teaser for Saturday's free Mystery Game already has people thinking that it'll be Quake 2 that's given away. The gift wrap teasing the next game can be seen above, and the box art for Quake 2 can be seen below. Billbil_kun, a prominent leaker who's accurately shared info about upcoming Epic Games Store games before, deserves a lot of credit for pointing people towards Quake 2 since they speculated days before this teaser was unveiled that the fifth free Mystery Game might be a bundle featuring both Quake and Quake 2.

Saturday's free Mystery Game from the Epic Games Store will be revealed at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, so we'll see then what the Epic Games Store has for players to claim next.