Arby's Reveals Shovel Knight Promotion Featuring Nintendo Switch DLC

Arby's and publisher Yacht Club Games are teaming up for a new promotion featuring characters from the video game Shovel Knight! For a limited time, fans can receive Shovel Knight launcher tokens in Kids Meals at participating Arby's locations. During the promotion, seven launchers will be available in total, which will also be accompanied by DLC codes that can unlock cheats exclusively in the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. The seven launchers each feature one of the characters from the games. The toys are available right now, and the promotion will last through May 31st.

The announcement from Yacht Club Games can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Some terrifically tasty treats have surfaced in Shovel Knight! Shovel Knight launcher tokens are available in @Arbys Kids Meals at participating locations for a limited time! Each token comes with a Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove DLC code for Switch & Steam! Collect all 7! pic.twitter.com/A0VKU7eFsu — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) March 1, 2021

As seen in the video, the DLC codes actually unlock cheat codes that directly relate to Arby's food! Depending on which launcher they receive, players will get a code that can replace elements of the game with Arby's food items, like enemies or power-ups. One launcher even gives players a "Sandwich Fairy" that flies alongside them, similar to the way an amiibo works when scanned in Shovel Knight. The breakdown is as follows:

Shovel Knight: Text Swap

Shield Knight: Shield Knight Sandwich

The Enchantress: Enemy Swap

Black Knight: Sandwich Fairy Friend

King Knight: Arby's Crow Armor

Specter Knight: Food Swap

"Doctor" Knight (Plague Knight): Hold Up Food

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove owners will have to update the game to its latest version in order to use the DLC codes. The codes must also be used for new save files, and cannot be entered in existing ones. More information can be found right here.

Arby's has previously offered video game tie-in promotions, including toys based on Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. However, this is probably one of the most significant offerings the restaurant chain has ever had, and it definitely seems like the kind of thing that fans of Shovel Knight and Arby's will want to check out for themselves!

Are you a fan of Shovel Knight? Do you plan on participating in the promotion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!