Arcane: League of Legends Releases Music Video for Netflix Series

Ahead of the release of the Arcane animated series on Netflix next week, Riot Games has released an official music video for the song “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons and JID. The song is the title track for the series, and the music video features characters from the show like Vi and Jinx. It also features other characters and even animated versions of the musicians themselves.

The first set of episodes, which will feature “Enemy,” are set to release on Netflix on November 6th. You can check out the new “Enemy” music video from Imagine Dragons and JID for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you missed it, Riot Games and Netflix previously revealed the English voice cast for Arcane:

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Katie Leung as Caitlyn

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce

Jason Spisak as Silco

Ella Purnell as Jinx

Toks Olagundoye as Mel

JB Blanc as Vander

Harry Lloyd as Viktor

“When we set out to produce Arcane, we knew that we had something really special with the story of Jinx and Vi,” said Christian Linke, co-creator of Arcane, as part of the previous announcement. “We wanted to explore the idea of what you would do for your family, what values you’d compromise, and the conflict you’d endure. The story, combined with the hand-painted art style and nuanced character animation we created in partnership with Fortiche, will bring players a rich glimpse into the world of League of Legends.”

Arcane is set to release its first three episodes on November 6th at 7PM PT/10PM ET on Netflix. A second set of episodes will launch the next week on November 13th while a third group will release on November 20th. It is developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions. Christian Linke and Alex Yee serve as series co-creators while Linke is also the showrunner. The animated event series was first announced back in 2019 while a Netflix release was confirmed earlier this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming animated show right here.

What do you think about the new music video for Arcane? Are you looking forward to checking out the League of Legends animated show when it releases next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up direction over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming and animation!