Arcane: Netflix Reveals Cast and Posters for League of Legends Animated Series

Following a new teaser trailer for Arcane released by Netflix this week, the streaming service has gone ahead and confirmed a number of different voice talents who’ll be bringing characters to life in the League of Legends animated series. Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and several others have been cast as fan-favorite champions from League of Legends along with some new characters that players aren’t yet familiar with. Alongside these casting announcements, we also got unique posters for many of the different characters who’ve been confirmed for Arcane either now or previously.

Riot Games first announced its animated series Arcane in 2019 with an intent to release the show in 2020, but it was eventually delayed to 2021. Since then, we’ve gotten things like images and teaser trailers with the most insightful reveal so far being the clip from the series which was shared during Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Beyond the characters we know who’ll be in Arcane such as Jinx, Vi, and others, not much is know about the actual plot of the show. We know already that it’s set in Piltover, the region of Runeterra known for its technology, as well as Zaun, the seedy underbelly of Piltover that’s home to champions like Singed and more. The show will follow Jinx and Vi mainly, the two sisters who came from that area and are both playable in League.

More details should be revealed soon seeing how the series’ first official trailer is scheduled to be released on September 25th. Until then, you can check out all the new casting announcements and character posters below.

Netflix’s Arcane series does not yet have a set release date but it scheduled to be released at some point this year.

Hailee Steinfeld as Vi

Ella Purnell as Jinx

Kevin Alejandro as Jayce

Jason Spisak as Silco

Katie Leung as Caitlyn

Toks Olagundoye as Mel

J.B Blanc as Vander

Harry Lloyd as Viktor