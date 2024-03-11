New Ark: Survival Ascended Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest patch for Ark: Survival Ascended has rolled out across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Currently in early access, Studio Wildcard continues to release frequent updates for the remake of Ark: Survival Evolved as it nears its eventual 1.0 iteration. Now, another major patch has come about which improves a number of gameplay elements and brings additional fixes to its map.

For the most part, this new Ark: Survival Ascended is tied entirely to squashing various bugs that have been found in the game. As mentioned, some of these changes have impacted certain locales in ASA's world, while others have been associated with nullifying crashes. This update doesn't come with any new content to dig into or other overhauls to existing gameplay aspects of the title. As for when the next patch of this type is expected to go live, Studio Wildcard is planning its release of the Scorched Earth DLC at the end of March.

Prior to that time, you can get a full look at the patch notes for this new Ark: Survival Ascended update attached below.

Ark: Survival Ascended v36.8 Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Improved character model pipeline for armors, weapons, and animations. Removed redundant assets and smoothened out the process for creating and implementing new assets.

Upgraded Scissors to allow players to update their appearance using similar UI as initial character creation. See this thread for more information: https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/forums/topic/726080-preparing-for-scorched-earth-human-character-pipeline-changes/

Love Ascended: Migrated needed assets into the base game so the mod can be disabled.

Fixed some server crashes

Fixed some exploits

Map Fixes

Fixed large number of holes in the map

Fixed some misaligned landscape objects either floating or inside objects

Fixed Swamp Cave lootdrop floating above terrain

Fixed multiple map issues in Overworld

Fixed Under Water Cave west lighting and artifacts on cave walls

Fixed an issue with Caverns of Lost Hope shadow flickering

Updated Redwood Waterfall color to match river color

Fixed some Tek cave streaming issues

Fixed skylight override blending issue at tek volcanic cavern entrance

Fixed bounds issue on under water east cave

Bug Fixes