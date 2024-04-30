Fallout Season 2: Star Ella Purnell Reveals Main Hope for New Episodes

The Fallout television show has already become a bonafide smash, with millions of hours streamed and a lot of chatter on social media. Shortly after Fallout made its Prime Video premiere, the show was already renewed for a second season. Although we're still a ways away from the premiere of Fallout Season 2, one of the series' stars is already sharing her aspirations for the show's return. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ella Purnell shared what she would most like to explore with her character, Lucy, when the show returns.

"I just want her to continue to be funny, because that's really fun to do," Purnell revealed. "I want her to continue to have really cool stunt sequences, because that's really fun to do. [Laughs.] I'd like to see her become her own person. I'd like to see her form some opinions that feel truly and wholly hers, and not a product of her upbringing, or a product of Vault-Tec. I think part of her being a good person is just truly her, and I think that is just who she is. I don't know if that's going to stay or going to go, I'd be down to play it either way. But I'd also like to see her go, like, 'No, I don't like this food,' or 'No, I don't think what you…' A little tiny rebellion, maybe."

What Is the Fallout TV Show About?

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The Fallout series will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Is the Fallout TV Show Canon?

In the lead-up to the premiere of the Fallout television series, the series' cast and crew confirmed that it is canonical to the universe of the video games. Some have even gone so far as to label it as the fifth flagship installment of Fallout, instead of a live-action adaptation of any of the saga's existing story.

"We didn't start from a place of characters from the games. We set things after," co-showrunner Graham Wagner explained in a roundtable interview late last year. "We kind of told ourselves, 'This is Fallout 5, this is just another installation, and we're starting with fresh snow.' But as things go on, things go on. So yeah, again, I am really desperate not to spoil stuff, leave it at that I guess."