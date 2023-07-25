Armored Core 6 Reveals Over 10 Minutes of New Gameplay Footage

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have today revealed a new video for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon that showcases over ten minutes of new gameplay. Following its reveal at the end of 2022, most of what has been shown off of the next Armored Core game has centered around cutscenes and other CGI footage. With this in mind, many eager fans have started to want to see more of what Fires of Rubicon will look like on a moment-to-moment basis. Fortunately, we've now been given our best look so far at what the game will entail on this front.

Shared to Bandai Namco's official YouTube channel this morning, the publisher let loose a 12-minute gameplay video for Armored Core 6. For the most part, this video shows off many of the core mechanics that players will be able to take advantage of in AC6 while also highlighting some of its vast landscapes. The demo then closes out by revealing one of the game's boss fights which, in typical FromSoftware fashion, looks to be incredibly hard.

You can watch this new Armored Core 6 video in full for yourself right here:

Currently, there is quite a bit that it seems we still don't know about Armored Core 6. Within recent days, it was leaked that the game will seemingly have a big multiplayer component, which still hasn't been detailed by Bandai Namco. As such, it sounds like we'll continue to see a whole lot more of what Fires of Rubicon will have in store as we approach the title's final weeks until release.

As of today, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is exactly one month away from its August 25 release date. When the game does arrive, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of Armored Core 6 here on ComicBook.com as we'll continue to have more coverage as launch approaches.

