Armored Core 6 Leak Reveals Multiplayer Details

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is set to release in just about a month, and while developer FromSoftware has given players some gameplay and story details, it's been holding most of the multiplayer information close to its chest. However, a new leak has come out that seemingly reveals a few key bits of info about multiplayer, namely that Armored Core 6 will support up to six players at once, with another three being able to spectate. That doesn't give us a full picture of how everything will work, but it does at least give us an idea of what to look forward to.

This leak comes via Reddit user EntertainmentMission on the Armored Core subreddit. They posted a picture of what appears to be the Japanese box art for Armored Core 6, which shows that the game supports from two to six players in multiplayer. There's also some text below the player count info that speaks to the spectator mode. Again, we don't know exactly how everything will work even with this leak, but we at least know the player count and some players have speculated a bit about what the mode will actually work; however, that's pure conjecture at this point.

Hopefully, we'll learn more about how the mode works in the near future. Again, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on August 25. FromSoft will have to start kicking things into gear sooner or later. With the most recent story trailer dropping just a few days ago, it would stand to reason that in the next week or two, the developers will start to pull the curtain back even further to really ignite fan interest in the game ahead of launch.

No matter what, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is going to be a release worth paying attention to this year. While obviously not a follow-up to FromSoft's Elden Ring, it is the next game from the storied developer. Given how Elden Ring took over the gaming world when it launched, it'll be interesting to see if Armored Core 6 can perform anywhere close to as well given that it's a completely different game.