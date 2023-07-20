Armored Core 6 Gets New Story Trailer Ahead of Release

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have today revealed a new trailer for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon that sheds light on the game's story. Following the massive success of Elden Ring this past year, FromSoftware opted to return to its dormant Armored Core series, which hasn't seen a new mainline installment since 2012. For those that have patiently been waiting for a new entry to come about, though, the latest video for the game suggests that the finished product will be exactly what fans have been wanting.

Rather than showing off the fast-paced gameplay for Armored Core 6, this new trailer is entirely CG and highlights some of the various characters and mechs that will be seen in the game. In total, this video is over three minutes long and it is filled to the brim with excellent setpieces. It also sets the stage for the narrative that FromSoftware is looking to spin this time around with Fires of Rubicon.

You can check out this new Armored Core 6 trailer for yourself below:

"The realities of turning a profit on Rubicon 3 are fraught with peril, especially when Handler Walter is involved," says the new story description of the game. "Watch as Walter's Hounds execute their mission with ruthless tenacity and get a glimpse of the events that will lead up to the beginning of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. So, pilot C4-621, are you ready to get to work on Rubicon?"

Currently, Armored Core 6 is only about one month out from its release date. Specifically, the latest installment in the mech-action series is slated to arrive on August 25, 2023 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our continuing coverage here on ComicBook.com if you'd like to stay in the loop with all things AC6 ahead of its arrival.

What do you think about Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon based on everything that has been shown off so far? And will you be picking up this game for yourself when it launches next month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.