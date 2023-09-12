Armored Core 6 Gets First Big Update After Release, Patch Notes Revealed
Armored Core 6 has received a variety of balance changes following its launch.
Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have today released the first major update for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon following its recent release. Upon its arrival at the end of August, Armored Core 6 was largely well-received by both fans and critics alike. Despite this acclaim, though, FromSoftware has now let loose a new patch for the action game that contains a handful of important balance changes.
Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new Armored Core 6 update is mostly focused on alterations to various weapons and bosses. Notably, some of the more difficult bosses in Fires of Rubicon have now had their attack patterns changed, although it's not known specifically how they have been updated. Beyond this, FromSoftware has also pushed out a bunch of fixes for different bugs that players have come across. There will surely be more updates like this that release in the future, but it's clear that FromSoftware is listening to fan feedback in a variety of ways.
You can get a full look at all of these tweaks seen in today's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon update below.
Balance Adjustments
- Weapon Unit balance adjustments:
- MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time.
- LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time.
- RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time.
- DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.
- Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission "Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship".
- Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission "Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech" to be unable to detect the player.
- Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission "Survey the Uninhabited Floating City".
- Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission "Attack the Old Spaceport".
- Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.
- Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.
- Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent's screen during online arena battles.
- Other bug fixes.
- [Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.
- [Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting "Quit Game" from the System Menu on the title screen.
- [Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.