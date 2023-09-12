Armored Core 6 Gets First Big Update After Release, Patch Notes Revealed

Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have today released the first major update for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon following its recent release. Upon its arrival at the end of August, Armored Core 6 was largely well-received by both fans and critics alike. Despite this acclaim, though, FromSoftware has now let loose a new patch for the action game that contains a handful of important balance changes.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new Armored Core 6 update is mostly focused on alterations to various weapons and bosses. Notably, some of the more difficult bosses in Fires of Rubicon have now had their attack patterns changed, although it's not known specifically how they have been updated. Beyond this, FromSoftware has also pushed out a bunch of fixes for different bugs that players have come across. There will surely be more updates like this that release in the future, but it's clear that FromSoftware is listening to fan feedback in a variety of ways.

You can get a full look at all of these tweaks seen in today's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon update below.

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Unit balance adjustments: MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time. LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time. RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time. DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.



Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.

Bug Fixes