The Original Voice Actress For Chloe In Life Is Strange Returns For Bonus Episode

Many fans of the original Life is Strange were bummed to find out that Ashly Burch would bot be reprising her role as Chloe Price due to the SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike. Thankfully, the strike has come to a successful closure and Burch is coming back as the infamous Chloe for a special bonus episode slated for the Deluxe Edition that is on the way.

Though the voice actress that stood in for Burch, Rhianna DeVries, did a phenomenal job at encapsulating Chloe’s personality, it is exciting for fans of the original series to see the original voice back behind the microphone once more. Deck Nine Games’ Jeff Litchford had this to say about the return:

“The team here were thrilled to hear the news that both Hannah Telle and Ashly Burch were able to come back together again to voice Max and Chloe. We were really happy with Rhianna DeVrie’s performance as Chloe in Before the Storm and the fan reaction to her has been great, she’ll continue to work closely with us as part of a really close team we have created.”

The bonus episode will see Max Caulfield and Chloe Price together once more, though Deck Nine does say that this is likely the last time fans will see the two together. For those that haven’t checked out Life is Strange: Before the Storm yet:

“Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.

When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.”

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.