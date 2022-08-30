Assassin's Creed Remake Release Detailed in New Rumor

A new rumor has suggested that a remake of the original Assassin's Creed is set to launch at some point in the coming year. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that we've heard about Ubisoft working on a new version of Assassin's Creed. Earlier this year, it seemed like Ubisoft itself might even be teasing that the entry that started the Assassin's Creed franchise could be coming back in a new form. And while it remains to be seen if this will be accurate, the game's potential remake could be tied to the next Assassin's Creed entry.

According to a YouTuber by the name of j0nathan, Ubisoft is planning to release a remake of Assassin's Creed as part of the Season Pass for Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is said to be the next game in the series. Mirage will supposedly release at some point in early 2023 and will later be followed by DLC which will take place in Constantinople. In addition, this remake of Assassin's Creed will arrive at a time after the launch of Mirage.

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game

-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 30, 2022

Although it's hard to know if this rumor is credible for the time being, it is worth noting that Ubisoft has done something similar to this in the past. With the release of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft made a remastered version of Assassin's Creed 3 available as part of that game's Season Pass. As such, it sounds like the publisher could look to do the same thing again with Mirage.

Until we hear more from Ubisoft directly on this front, though, it's worth stressing that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. Even though it seems feasible for a remake of Assassin's Creed to come about given that the game is now almost 15 years old, we won't know for certain if this is happening until Ubisoft decides to reveal more information. Luckily, a new event centered around Assassin's Creed is set to take place in September, so it shouldn't take much longer for us to learn about whether or not this rumor is accurate.

What do you think about the possibility of Ubisoft releasing a new version of Assassin's Creed? And would a remake of the original game in the series prompt you to buy the Season Pass for Assassin's Creed Mirage? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.