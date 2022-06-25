Assassin's Creed Remake Possibly Leaked

Did Ubisoft just leak that it's working on a remake of the original and first Assassin's Creed game? While the Ezio trilogy -- Assassin's Creed 2, Assassins Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations -- have received re-releases, the first game in the series has largely been left untouched by Ubisoft. That said, this year the series is celebrating its 15-year anniversary, which means the first game is also celebrating its 15-year anniversary. And it looks like Ubisoft may cap this anniversary with some type of remaster or remake of the game that started it all.

As YouTuber AccessTheAnimus points out over on Twitter that the new anniversary video Ubisoft released for the series shows updated visuals for the first game. Couple this with the fact that it's the last game to be celebrated in the anniversary roadmap right before the new Assassin's Creed Special Event later this year and it's enough to have some fans speculating. Adding fuel to the fire is also the logo change.

Potential hints for an #AssassinsCreed Remake or Remaster 👀



🎨 Different definition / saturation for the AC1 Trailer

💻 The last game to be celebrated in the roadmap will be AC1 in September, right before the new Assassin's Creed Special Event

🖌️ A new logo for Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/EawY7i66ps — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) June 14, 2022

If Ubisoft were to cash in on the older games in the series again, or, more specifically, the first game, it's probably going to be a remake as it's remastered the older titles fairly recently. That said, there's been no rumors or rumblings of this happening, and considering most things Assassin's Creed leak ahead of time through rumors and leaks, it's odd that there's been nothing about a remake of the first game.

If Ubisoft does remake the first game it's also going to highlight how vastly different the series used to be. The series used to be much more linear and stealth-driven. Now it's an open-world action RPG with minimal stealth. Of course, some prefer this change, but there are many fans who miss the Assassin's Creedof yesteryear.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. As for Ubisoft, it has not addressed this speculation in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.