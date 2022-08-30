New Assassin's Creed Leak Reveals Details on 2023 Game

New details associated with the much-rumored 2023 entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise have now been unveiled thanks to a recent leak. Over the past couple of months, we've heard a number of different reports associated with the next game in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure franchise. And while Ubisoft is seemingly gearing up to reveal this new Assassin's Creed game in an event taking place next month, some new bits of information have now come about ahead of time.

According to a YouTuber by the name of j0nathan, the next Assassin's Creed game is going to officially be titled Assassin's Creed Mirage. This entry is said to be launching at some point in Spring 2023 and will center around the character Basim, who appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This report claims that Mirage will also "return to basics" and will draw quite a bit of inspiration from the original Assassin's Creed game which launched all the way back in 2007. For the most part, this information lines up with what we've heard about this game in the past, although the title "Mirage" is definitely new. Previously, it was thought that the next game in the series would instead be titled Assassin's Creed Rift.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

A big reason why this report from j0nathan has some validity to it is because some of the information here has been corroborated by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. In a general sense, Schreier is considered one of the most reputable reporters that cover the gaming industry, so if he happens to also be stating that these details are accurate, then they most likely are.

As mentioned, it shouldn't be much longer until Ubisoft itself formally shows off Assassin's Creed Mirage. The publisher is planning an Assassin's Creed-focused event for September where it will share new information about the future of the franchise. Whenever those details come about in an official capacity, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

