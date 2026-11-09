Assassin’s Creed Hexe Report Claims Release Date Is Now Later Than Anticipated

A new report tied to the next mainline Assassin’s Creed game, still only known as Codename Hexe, has indicated that its release date will now be later than previously anticipated. All the way back in 2022, Ubisoft announced that it was working on Hexe, which would be the next major Assassin’s Creed title to come after Assassin’s Creed Shadows. And although there have been semi-frequent updates on Hexe from Ubisoft, the publisher still hasn’t committed to a launch window of any sort for the title. Now, we seem to have a better idea of why this is.

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According to Insider Gaming, Assassin’s Creed Hexe has recently run into issues with its development, which has led to Ubisoft internally delaying the project. While past reports suggested that Hexe was on track to arrive in 2027, this new report claims that the game is now “likely” pushed back to 2028. Further details on the exact month or quarter in 2028 in which Hexe might drop weren’t shared.

Even if Assassin’s Creed Hexe has been delayed beyond what Ubisoft originally planned, the company shouldn’t continue to stay quiet about the game much longer. In a recent update tied to the Assassin’s Creed franchise as a whole, those in charge of the series at Ubisoft said that more information on the game would be shared in 2027. At this time, we’ll almost certainly end up getting an official title for the game, in addition to getting a look at gameplay. Assuming that it’s on track for the first half of 2028 as well, Ubisoft could also confirm its release date at some point next year.

For now, the only thing we continue to know with absolute certainty about Assassin’s Creed Hexe is that the entry will take place in proximity to the European with trials. Past leaks have claimed that Hexe will place a much larger focus on horror elements, which would represent new ground for Assassin’s Creed as a whole. The game’s protagonist, meanwhile, is claimed to be a female, which would be the first time in the history of the series that a woman would be in the starring role of an Assassin’s Creed game without any other optional characters to play as. As for how it may tie in with the larger franchise, elements of Hexe are also claimed to be heavily linked to Assassin’s Creed 2, which is arguably the most beloved installment in the series history.

How do you feel about Assassin’s Creed Hexe now being potentially pushed into 2028? And what are you hoping to personally see from the next entry in Ubisoft’s biggest franchise? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments.