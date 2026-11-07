Two New Assassin’s Creed Games Set in Rome and Jerusalem Reportedly Revealed

Not one, but two new Assassin’s Creed games have reportedly been revealed. One is taking the series back to Rome, and the other is taking it back to Jerusalem. For those who do not know, the original and first Assassin’s Creed game was primarily set in Jerusalem, and the series hasn’t been back since. It’s also been a while since Assassin’s Creed players have been in Rome. The end of Assassin’s Creed II notably takes players to Rome, while its follow-up, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, is primarily set in Rome. Again, though, the series hasn’t been back since. To this end, the first Assassin’s Creed game was released in 2007, and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood came out in 2010, so it’s been a while.

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The new report comes the way of YouTuber xj0nathan, a well-known and reliable Assassin’s Creed insider. According to the insider, one of these new Assassin’s Creed games is in the works under the codename “Mars.” This is the one supposedly set in Ancient Rome. For those who do not know, Mars is the Roman god of war, the guardian of Rome, and the father of Romulus and Remus, Rome’s legendary founding twins.

More Details on the New Assassin’s Creed Games

It is unclear what type of Assassin’s Creed game it is. In other words, whether it’s a proper mainline release or not. If so, will it be more old-school stealth-driven or one of the role-playing games? The potential Roman gods element does evoke the RPG games in the series. It’s also possible it will be an experimental release and not a full-fledged installment. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t say one way or another.

What it does relay word of is a game called Assassin’s Creed Pocket, which, as the name suggests, is a mobile game. This is the one set in Jerusalem, and it is described as having gameplay akin to the Mastery Challenge in AC Valhalla. The report also mentions that, visually, the game will be similar to 2024’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and that there is a character named Myriam in it, who serves as a mentor to the protagonist. The fact that there are more details on this game may suggest it’s further along in development and closer to release.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is all of this information unofficial, but even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate in the future. In fact, it’s always important to remember that things change in game development all the time, especially with unannounced games.

Right now, with Assassin’s Creed Hexe without a release date and no word on when the remakes of older games will ship, the series’ future is a little vague. Perhaps this leak will speed up Ubisoft’s communication on the series, though.